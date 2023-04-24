Cal Fire Mendocino will require burn permits beginning May 1

MENDOCINO Co., 4/24/23 — Beginning May 1, Cal Fire Mendocino will require burn permits for people who want to conduct a residential or various other kinds of controlled burns due to the increase in warm weather and increasingly dry conditions. The permits can be applied for online thanks to the agency’s new online system, and those planning a burn will also need to check with the Mendocino County Air Quality Management District to ensure that it is a permissive burn day.

Here’s more information from Cal Fire:

Mendocino County, CA- Beginning on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will require residential burn permits for residential burning within Mendocino County.

Required burn permits are available online:

CAL FIRE: https://burnpermits.fire.ca.gov. Property owners can access this website to obtain a burn permit, free of charge, by watching a short educational video and submitting an application. Permits must be printed, signed, and on hand while burning. The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after January 1st of each year.

AND Mendocino County Air Management District: http://www.co.mendocino.ca.us/aqmd/burning-information.html.

IMPORTANT: CAL FIRE Burn Permits are only for residents who live in the State Responsibility Area (SRA), or where CAL FIRE has jurisdictional authority. It is the responsibility of the landowner to check with local agencies to determine any additional permits that might be required and if there are any additional burning restrictions for their area.

Before you burn, call Mendocino County Air Management District at (707) 463-4391 to confirm that you have all the required burn permits and to ensure it is a permissive burn day. Burning can only be done on permissive burn days and is prohibited on non-burn days.

CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit reminds everyone that it is their individual responsibility to use fire safely and to prevent fires. Anyone with questions is urged to contact the Mendocino CAL FIRE Howard Forest Headquarters at (707) 459-7414, or their nearest CAL FIRE Station. The Mendocino CAL FIRE Unit will implement a burn suspension when weather conditions warrant.

Cal Fire press release