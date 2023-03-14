The Mendocino Setlist: March 13-19

MENDOCINO Co., 3/13/22 – St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, Mar. 17, headlines the music scene this week in Mendocino County when musicians and beverage enthusiasts come together to do their best Riverdance or Bono impersonations.
St. Patrick’s Day event highlights include Bobby Daley and Keny Oster performing Irish folk and rock at Ukiah Brewing Company where house-cured corned beef will be served. Head down to Hopland for an evening of Celtic and Irish sea shanties with Sacramento’s Lions of the North or head to the coast for this month’s Wave Up at the Caspar Community Center with cover band West of Nowhere. St. Patrick’s Day events are marked with a ☘️ below.
Other highlights of this week’s Setlist include Boogie Down at the Library on Thursday, Mar. 16, during which three of Northern California’s most talented boogie-woogie pianists will gather to perform and discuss the early history of rock n’ roll music at Mendocino County Library in Ukiah. On Saturday Mar. 18, Vanessa Collier stars in Point Arena. The blues impresario sings, plays saxophone and guitar, and has topped the Billboard charts with her records.
Monday, March 13
Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Wednesday, March 15
Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, 6:30-10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, March 16
Boogie Down at the Library – Pianists Sue Palmer, Ricky Nye, and Wendy DeWitt will perform early rock n’ roll music and share stories about early rock. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Mendocino County Library, 105 N. Main St., Ukiah, (707) 463-4490, mendolibrary.org.
Friday, March 17
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
☘️DJ Johnny Law – DJ Johnny law spins Irish Rebel music. The night includes prizes for best Irish outfit, Irish dancing, and the largest shillelagh (walking stick). Wine is available for purchase and corned beef and cabbage will be served. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Rivino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, rivino.com.
Joel Martin’s Vintage Soundz – Joel Martin of Grateful to the Core, Los Angeles’ premiere Grateful Dead tribute band, plays solo renditions of the best songs of the ‘60s & ‘70s. Turtle Island Tacos will be on hand serving fry bread tacos. All ages, free (food or drink purchase required), 4:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
☘️Los Guys – Ukiah-based acoustic trio Los Guys (formerly Those Guys) perform blues and rock. 21 and over, free, 5 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
☘️Bobby Daley & Keny Oster – Folk duo Bobby Daley and Keny Oster perform, and the pub will serve corned beef specials. All ages, 7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com.
☘️West of Nowhere – Coastal musicians Daniel J. Mello (guitar/vocals), Phil Dunn (drums/vocals) and Sean Van Buskirk (bass/vocals) join forces to launch a new band, West of Nowhere. The band will perform rock favorites from the 1960s through 2000. Wine, beer and food will be available for purchase provided by Kokkos/Redwood Event Center. All ages, 7-10 p.m., $20, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
☘️Lions of the North – Sacramento-based Celtic band Lions of the North performs Celtic folk, sea shanties and originals. The hotel will serve green beer, Irish cocktails and food. All ages, 7 p.m., $5, the Thatcher Hotel, 13401 US-101, Hopland, (707) 723-0838, thatcherhotel.com.
☘️Hella Mendocino – Enjoy tasty cocktails and Asian food while listening to the sounds of Hella Mendocino, a psychedelic-reggae-Cumbia band. All ages, 7 p.m., free (food or drink purchase required), Miss Saigon Pho & Bar, 920 N. State St., Ukiah, phomisssaigonukiah.us.
☘️Weird Year – Alternative rock band Weird Year performs with proceeds benefiting the Ukiah High Music Program. The Critics and Amodium also perform. Each ticket includes a bracelet that gives bracelet-holders discounts at several bars in Ukiah and access to a shuttle to participate safely in the pub crawl. All ages, 9 p.m., $20, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Erupcion Oaxaquena – Dance the night away when Banda band Erupcion Oaxaquena performs. Banda Los PTB and Banda Congora also perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $40, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, tickets on sale here.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
☘️DJ Mi.Sháman – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with DJ Mi.Sháman. 21 and over, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010.
Saturday, March 18
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Fort Bragg Beer Fest – Rotary Club of Fort Bragg is back with its annual Beer Fest. Live music will be provided by Pook and the Nasty’s and Hellbilly Brewgrass. Tickets include beer tastings and food is available. Proceeds benefit local charitable organizations. 12 and over, 12-4 p.m., $40, 210 N. Corry St., Fort Bragg, fortbraggrotary.com.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com.
Surfsquatch – Local doom psychedelic surf rock band Surfsquatch performs. Return to Nagoya opens. Food and beverages available for purchase. All ages, 6 p.m., $10, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs songs from his new album A.M. Sessions. Laws’ music pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Vanessa Collier – “Head-turning, fiery and passionate” are the words used to describe blues saxophonist Vanessa Collier. Collier has been nominated twice for Best Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year at the Blues Music Awards. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Arena Theatre, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, tickets on sale here.
The Funky Dozen – The twelve-piece cover band the Funky Dozen performs funk and soul dance covers ranging from Earth, Wind and Fire to Bruno Mars. All ages, 8 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Sunday, March 19
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com.
Solstice Vocal Ensemble – The award-winning vocal ensemble Solstice has enthralled Bay Area audiences with their technically precise and passionate treatment of music for women’s voices since 1996. With a repertoire spanning centuries, crossing musical and geographical boundaries, Solstice shares the music they love and their joy in singing together in an intimate concert that makes use of the hall’s wonderful acoustics. All ages, 3 p.m., $25, Mendocino Presbyterian Church, 44831 Main St., Mendocino, tickets on sale here.
Susan Sutton Trio – Jazz pianist Susan Sutton performs original songs and classic arrangements, including film scores, as part of the 2023 Whale & Jazz Festival Series at Gualala Arts. Guitarist Randy Vincent and acoustic bass and guitar player Joel Kruzic will accompany. All ages, 4 p.m., $20 presale/$25 door, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, tickets on sale here.
