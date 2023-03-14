The Mendocino Setlist: March 13-19

Friday, March 17

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

☘️DJ Johnny Law – DJ Johnny law spins Irish Rebel music. The night includes prizes for best Irish outfit, Irish dancing, and the largest shillelagh (walking stick). Wine is available for purchase and corned beef and cabbage will be served. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Rivino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, rivino.com.

Joel Martin’s Vintage Soundz – Joel Martin of Grateful to the Core, Los Angeles’ premiere Grateful Dead tribute band, plays solo renditions of the best songs of the ‘60s & ‘70s. Turtle Island Tacos will be on hand serving fry bread tacos. All ages, free (food or drink purchase required), 4:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

☘️Los Guys – Ukiah-based acoustic trio Los Guys (formerly Those Guys) perform blues and rock. 21 and over, free, 5 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

☘️Bobby Daley & Keny Oster – Folk duo Bobby Daley and Keny Oster perform, and the pub will serve corned beef specials. All ages, 7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com.

☘️West of Nowhere – Coastal musicians Daniel J. Mello (guitar/vocals), Phil Dunn (drums/vocals) and Sean Van Buskirk (bass/vocals) join forces to launch a new band, West of Nowhere. The band will perform rock favorites from the 1960s through 2000. Wine, beer and food will be available for purchase provided by Kokkos/Redwood Event Center. All ages, 7-10 p.m., $20, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.

☘️Lions of the North – Sacramento-based Celtic band Lions of the North performs Celtic folk, sea shanties and originals. The hotel will serve green beer, Irish cocktails and food. All ages, 7 p.m., $5, the Thatcher Hotel, 13401 US-101, Hopland, (707) 723-0838, thatcherhotel.com.

☘️Hella Mendocino – Enjoy tasty cocktails and Asian food while listening to the sounds of Hella Mendocino, a psychedelic-reggae-Cumbia band. All ages, 7 p.m., free (food or drink purchase required), Miss Saigon Pho & Bar, 920 N. State St., Ukiah, phomisssaigonukiah.us.

☘️Weird Year – Alternative rock band Weird Year performs with proceeds benefiting the Ukiah High Music Program. The Critics and Amodium also perform. Each ticket includes a bracelet that gives bracelet-holders discounts at several bars in Ukiah and access to a shuttle to participate safely in the pub crawl. All ages, 9 p.m., $20, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Erupcion Oaxaquena – Dance the night away when Banda band Erupcion Oaxaquena performs. Banda Los PTB and Banda Congora also perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $40, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, tickets on sale here.

DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

☘️DJ Mi.Sháman – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with DJ Mi.Sháman. 21 and over, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010.