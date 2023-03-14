Caltrans monitoring slip-out conditions at Humboldt-Mendocino county line; Hwy 101 still open

COOKS VALLEY, CA, 3/14/23 — Caltrans is monitoring “slip-out activity” in southern Humboldt County near the Mendocino County line, the agency reported on Tuesday morning. The highway remained open as of 11:30 a.m.

“So long as the highway is open, it’s safe,” Caltrans said in a post to its District 1 Facebook page.

Crews are on-site responding to the potential slip-out — a phenomenon describing the collapse and sliding away of part of the road — near Cooks Valley, continuing the areas 24/7 monitoring. Construction and geotechnical staff are at work, as well as a specialized drilling subcontractor, the agency reported.

Caltrans plans “proactive stabilization efforts,” including the use of equipment such as soil nails. Soil nails are a construction technique used to stabilize slopes and help construct a retaining wall.

“While conditions are subject to change, the highway is currently open and we encourage travelers to check our social media and QuickMap for near real-time updates,” Caltrans spokesperson Myles Cochrane wrote in an email to The Mendocino Voice.

Cochrane said more information could be forthcoming this afternoon.

This article will be updated as the situation develops. Find more real-time weather updates at mendovoice.com.

