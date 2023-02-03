The Mendocino Setlist: February 3-8

MENDOCINO Co., 2/3/22 – Happy February! Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow, meaning we’ll see six more weeks of winter weather, but that won’t stop us from enjoying a plethora of live music this week. Highlights include an internationally acclaimed Yiddish band that blends ancient folk music with modern sounds in Caspar and a Los Angeles-based vintage Latin music band starring the vocal styling of a Ukiah musical prodigy.
Friday, February 3
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Wreckless Strangers – Based in the Bay Area, the six-piece Wreckless Strangers performs California Americana Soul with strong female vocals. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Sean Lehe Trio – Guitarist Sean Lehe brings his “Neo-American psychedelic groove” sound to Fort Bragg. Free, donations accepted, 5-7 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Medium Art Gallery, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 5-9 p.m., Cucina Verona, 124 East Laurel St., Fort Bragg.
Noche de Cumbias – Noche de Cumbia y Sonora headlines an evening of cumbia music. They will be joined by Sonora Café de Colombia, Mina La Voz de la Cumbia, and Grupos Chikos Toda M. 21 and over, $40, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets available here.
Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.
Saturday, February 4
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.
San Francisco Yiddish Combo – San Francisco’s premier Klezmer band performs their unique blend of Ashkenazi Klezmer, jazz, blues, folk, and hip hop. All ages, 7-11 p.m., Mendocino Coast Jewish Community, 15071 Caspar Rd., Caspar.
Sean Lehe Trio – Guitarist Sean Lehe brings his “Neo-American psychedelic groove” sound to Willits. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Sunday, February 5
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
IGDVS Chinese Orchestra – The Instilling Goodness Elementary & Developing Virtue Secondary Schools’ Chinese Orchestra performs as part of Ukiah’s Lunar New Year celebration. 24 Seasons Drumming Team will also perform. Chinese dancers, dragon and lion dances, crafts and other activities will also take place. All ages, free, 12-4 p.m., Alex Thomas Plaza, Ukiah. Learn more here.
Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
Tres Souls – Based in Los Angeles, Tres Souls features singer Rocío Mendoza, formerly of Ukiah’s S.P.A.C.E., guitarist/vocalist Roberto Carlos, and requinto player/vocalist Jesús Martínez. Tres Souls performs classic Latino Bolero and vintage Mexican Cinema songs. Ishmael Pineda on percussion and Ray Gudiño on bass will accompany. All ages, $30, 2-4 p.m., Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah. Buy tickets here.
William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.
Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3 p.m., The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.
Yuchen Lu – Violinist Yuchen Lu performs works by Johann Sebastian Bach, George Enescu, György Ligeti, George Rochberg and Johannes Brahms. Yuchen Lu is the First Prize winner of the California Music Center’s prestigious Irving M. Klein International String Competition. He will be accompanied by pianist Miles Graber of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. All ages, $40 in advance, $45 at the door, 4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala.
Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
Monday, February 6
Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Jazz Night – The Mendocino Coast Jazz Society presents live local jazz every Monday evening. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
Wednesday, February 8
Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck, and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Thursday, February 9
Tap.Root – Local musician Shovelman performs his guitar looping project Tap.Root creating dreamy sounds inspired by American roots music. 21 and over, 5 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs songs from his new album A.M. Sessions. Laws’ music pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].