The Mendocino Setlist: February 3-8

Friday, February 3

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Wreckless Strangers – Based in the Bay Area, the six-piece Wreckless Strangers performs California Americana Soul with strong female vocals. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Sean Lehe Trio – Guitarist Sean Lehe brings his “Neo-American psychedelic groove” sound to Fort Bragg. Free, donations accepted, 5-7 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Medium Art Gallery, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 5-9 p.m., Cucina Verona, 124 East Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Noche de Cumbias – Noche de Cumbia y Sonora headlines an evening of cumbia music. They will be joined by Sonora Café de Colombia, Mina La Voz de la Cumbia, and Grupos Chikos Toda M. 21 and over, $40, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets available here.

Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.

The San Francisco Yiddish Combo performs in Caspar on Saturday, February 4. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, February 4

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg. Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River. San Francisco Yiddish Combo – San Francisco’s premier Klezmer band performs their unique blend of Ashkenazi Klezmer, jazz, blues, folk, and hip hop. All ages, 7-11 p.m., Mendocino Coast Jewish Community, 15071 Caspar Rd., Caspar. Sean Lehe Trio – Guitarist Sean Lehe brings his “Neo-American psychedelic groove” sound to Willits. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.