Self-report your storm damage to Mendocino County before Feb. 3

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/25/23 — The series of atmospheric river storms that moved through Mendocino County in December and January did some serious damage, from downed trees and rampant potholes to sinkholes and mudslides. No individual or private property assistance has yet been authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), per an announcement from the county.

In order to request assistance to aid in storm recovery, the county is conducting a survey of private damages. The survey is available through Feb. 3.

Here’s the full news release:

Advertisements

The County of Mendocino has begun the transition from response to recovery for the 2022-2023 Winter Storms event.

The County is seeking assistance from the public to self-report damage resulting from the severe weather storms that occurred from December 2022 to January 2023.

Advertisements

This information will be used to assist the County in understanding the severity of the private property damage and request assistance from nonprofit, state, and federal partners.

The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MendoWinterStormDamageSurvey

Please complete the survey by no later than close of business on Friday, February 3rd, 2023.

At this time FEMA has not authorized individual assistance to private property damaged by the winter storms.

As more recovery resources become available, we will publish the updates on the county’s social media below.

Advertisements

Mendocino County Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/) and Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/countymendocino.)