Mendocino County’s cannabis history: new museum series starts Feb. 11

WILLITS, 1/30/23 — Mendocino County’s multi-generational cannabis industry has a rich history, ranging from covert hillside grows through various stages of legalization, with many of the stories and artifacts still being collected and shared as the landscape evolves. From February 11 through March 19, the Mendocino County Museum will be hosting a series of forums and some pieces from the collections, as well as sharing materials from Willits’ Counter Culture Museum and Archives.

The series will include three forums on cannabis history: “Back to the Land Generational Storytelling”, “Cannabis and Tourism: Moving the Economy Forward”, and “Counter Culture History Coalition: Perspectives on Counterculture.” Richard Gergenson and Annie Waters, the forces behind the Counter Culture Museum and Archives, will also be at the museum on Wednesdays and some Saturdays to share their collections and talk with visitors about their work.

Here’s the full announcement from the Mendocino County Museum, below; more details about the series and museum admission is included in the announcement and on the museum’s website.

The Mendocino County Museum has invited staff from the Counter Culture Museum and

Archives to share their experience documenting and collecting the history of Cannabis and

Counterculture. Join us for three thought provoking forums about preserving the evolving history

of cannabis in Mendocino County.

Guest Speaker Series:

Back to the Land Generational Storytelling – Saturday February 11, 1:00-3:00 pm. Program

tickets $7.00, includes general admission.

Cannabis and Tourism: Moving the Economy Forward – Saturday March 4, 1:00-3:00 pm.

First Saturday FREE Admission

Counter Culture History Coalition: Perspectives on Counterculture – Saturday March 18,

1:00-3:00 pm. Program tickets $7.00, includes general admission.

From February 11 – March 19, local historians Richard Jergenson and Annie Waters will share

collections from the Counter Culture Museum and Archives on Wednesdays and select

Saturdays, in the Mendocino County Museum’s Long Gallery. The public is invited to view their

displays and engage in conversation with these special guests.

About the Counter Culture Museum and Archive: Gathering from the collections of Richard

Jergenson, historian and archivist, and through the use of exhibits, educational lectures, films,

writings, and oral histories, the Counter Culture Museum and Archive (CCM Archive) interprets

the diverse and complex roles that cannabis and counterculture have played in Mendocino

County and beyond. The Counter Culture Museum and Archive continues to collect, preserve,

and exhibit memorabilia detailing the history of hemp and cannabis in the Emerald Triangle and

beyond.

Mendocino County Museum will share a small selection of their archival materials pertaining to

the Back to the Land Movement and Cannabis, available for public research.

Museum General Admission is $5.00 for adults, $2.00 for children 6-17, program tickets are

$7.00, and admission is always FREE on the first Saturday of every month.

For more information, please visit www.mendocinocounty.org/museum or contact the

Mendocino County Museum at (707) 459-2736 or [email protected]

Flyer from the Mendocino County Museum for cannabis series