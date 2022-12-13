The Mendocino Setlist: December 16-22

MENDOCINO Co., 12/13/22 – This week’s Setlist has a ton of great shows. It’s one of those weeks when I wish I could replicate myself and attend multiple shows at once. Friday night, check out a jazz duo in Boonville and a rocker in Willits. On Saturday, take your pick from the fascinating art of bell ringing in Gualala, a Grateful Dead tribute in Willits, and a blues rock fundraiser in Fort Bragg. Recover on Sunday with soulful singing overlooking Noyo Harbor and regain your strength for a holiday jam in Point Arena. No matter your choice for entertainment this week, you won’t be disappointed. Looking for festive holiday concerts? Look for the ☃️ snowman emoji.
Friday, December 16
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St. Willits.
Bob Day & Erica Zissa – Longtime residents of Boonville and Mendocino, guitarist Bob Day and vocalist and saxophonist Erica Zissa perform jazz standards. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Community Potluck & Music Jam – Bring a dish if you wish, and your preferred instrument and enjoy an afternoon of food and music. There is a piano onsite. All ages, free, 4-7 p.m., Little Lake Grange, 291 School St., Willits.
Live local music on Noyo Harbor – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here.
☃️Johnny Young – McCarty’s Bar hosts its annual holiday party. Country musician Johnny Young headlines. Attendees are invited to wear “naughty” and/or “nice” holiday pajamas for a chance to win $100 prizes. 21 and over, free, 7:30-11 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.
Noche de Christes y Corridos – Coyote Valley Casino hosts an evening of Mexican music and comedy. The night includes three Mexican regional bands – Dueto Los Armadillos, La Nueva Raza Obrer, and Los Pisteños de la Cantina – and two Mexican comedians, Juanito El Millonzuki and Chaparro Chuacheneger. 21 and over, $30, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets available here.
S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws will perform. He pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.
Saturday, December 17
Lauralee Brown – Local singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, free, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
☃️CoastSing – Mendocino Coast’s community choir, CoastSing, performs holiday favorites under the direction of Sue Bohlin. All ages, free, 2 p.m., Point Arena Community Center at St. Paul’s Community United Methodist Church, 40 School St., Point Arena.
☃️Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers – Performing its annual holiday show, the Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers will play holiday classics and various coastal guest performers join in. All ages, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, ages 7-17 free admission, 2 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Learn more and buy tickets here.
Earl Oliver – Blues and jazz musician Earl Oliver performs. All ages, free, 5 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Eric Lindell & the Anson Funderburgh Duo – Sonoma County-based, national recording artist Eric Lindell headlines a concert benefit for the Mendocino Film Fest. USA Today described Lindell as performing “pumping soul into funk, blues and roots-rock.” Lindell will be joined by Texas blues guitarist Anson Funderburgh. No host cocktails and hors d’oeuvres start the evening off followed by the concert. 18 and over, $100, 5-10 p.m., Inn at Newport Ranch, 31502 N. Hwy 1, Fort Bragg. Tickets on sale here.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, free, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.
Willits is Grateful – Peter Sawyer & the Left-Hand Monkey Wrench Gang will perform Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band songs. Members of the band have performed with Phil Lesh, Jerry Garcia Band, Ratdog, Stu Allen and more. Kara Cavanaugh opens. 18 and over, tickets start at $35, 7 p.m., BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits. Tickets on sale here.
Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
☃️Christmas Sweater Dance Party – DJs spin club favorites and holiday tracks. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Christmas sweaters. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Boomer’s Saloon, 45020 N. Hwy 101, Laytonville.
DJ Aline – Co-host of Alma Latina on KZYX, DJ Aline, spins alternative Latin music including psychedelic Cumbia, electro tango, and more. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.
Sunday, December 18
Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, free, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 1-4 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.
Live local music in Mendocino – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3-5 p.m., the Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.
☃️Christmas CarolSing! – Join community members (amateur and professional carolers) for an evening of caroling, cider and cookies. All ages, free, 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 514 W. Church St., Ukiah.
Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
Monday, December 19
Jazz Night – Enjoy live music by local jazz musicians every Monday evening. Presented by the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
☃️Music Holiday Jam – Kick off the holiday season with a holiday music jam featuring Bryn & Blue Velvet and the Buckridge Racket Club playing holiday songs. Local and visiting talents are welcome to sign up to perform or jam with fellow musicians. Holiday and popular music, including covers and originals. All ages, $10, 7:30 p.m., Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena.
Wednesday, December 21
David McCarroll – Santa Rosa-born, international violinist David McCarroll performs as part of the Gualala Arts Center’s Chamber Music Series. When McCarroll performed in the Vienna Piano Trio, he won the 2017 Echo Klassik award and in 2020, an Opus Klassik award for the Trio’s recording of Beethoven’s works. All ages, $40 in advance, $45 at the door, 4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Learn more here.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, free, 7 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Thursday, December 22
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 21 and over, free, 7:30-9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].