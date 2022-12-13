The Mendocino Setlist: December 16-22

Friday, December 16

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St. Willits.

Bob Day & Erica Zissa – Longtime residents of Boonville and Mendocino, guitarist Bob Day and vocalist and saxophonist Erica Zissa perform jazz standards. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Community Potluck & Music Jam – Bring a dish if you wish, and your preferred instrument and enjoy an afternoon of food and music. There is a piano onsite. All ages, free, 4-7 p.m., Little Lake Grange, 291 School St., Willits.

Live local music on Noyo Harbor – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here.

☃️Johnny Young – McCarty’s Bar hosts its annual holiday party. Country musician Johnny Young headlines. Attendees are invited to wear “naughty” and/or “nice” holiday pajamas for a chance to win $100 prizes. 21 and over, free, 7:30-11 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.

Noche de Christes y Corridos – Coyote Valley Casino hosts an evening of Mexican music and comedy. The night includes three Mexican regional bands – Dueto Los Armadillos, La Nueva Raza Obrer, and Los Pisteños de la Cantina – and two Mexican comedians, Juanito El Millonzuki and Chaparro Chuacheneger. 21 and over, $30, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets available here.

S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws will perform. He pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.