Tsunami warning test happening Wednesday, March 23

(Editor’s note: The Mendocino Voice is looking into emergency alert notifications, how they work and how well they work. To that end, we’re asking readers who receive emergency alert notifications for things like tsunamis, earthquakes and wildfires to take a screenshot and email it to us at [email protected] Thanks for your help!)

MENDOCINO Co., 3/21/22 — It’s that time of year again, when coastal residents practice tsunami preparedness, which means a tsuami warning test organized. This may mean sirens going off, warnings on television and the radio, or reverse 9-1-1 alerts on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m for Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte counties. The National Weather Service in Eureka posted this summary to social media:

Between 11 a.m. and noon the National Weather Service, CalOES, and the Offices of Emergency Services for Del Norte, Humboldt, and Mendocino counties will conduct a test of the tsunami warning system for Northwest California. The test will interrupt TV and radio broadcasts, activate weather radios, and turn on tsunami sirens in some areas. Additionally, local jurisdictions may test reverse calling systems and other electronic messaging systems and the Civil Air Patrol will fly along the coast broadcasting a short message. This testing helps us ensure the warning system is working and discover any problems. Remember, this is only a test!

The tsunami warning test kicks of “Tsunami Preparedness week,” which encourages residents to know if they’re in “the zone” for tsunami risks. You can learn more at the California tsunami zone webpage here. Last year, the state released a new set of tsunami hazard maps, and we looked into what that means for Mendocino’s coast in this article.

Advertisements