Cal Fire and JDSF demonstrate new biofuel reactor technology to public March 25

MENDOCINO Co., 3/22/22 — Cal Fire and staff at the Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) are inviting the public to attend a demonstration this Friday, March 25, of technology designed to convert woody materials left over from timber harvests into fertilizer or biofuel. Takachar, a firm based in India and the Bay Area, has been testing their reactor in the woods of Mendocino County since October, 2021. The machine converts waste and byproducts from logging operations into biochar before it decomposes, emitting greenhouse gasses. You can read our previous coverage of the biotech startup here.

Friday’s demonstration runs from 10 a.m. to noon near the end of Road 322, which branches off Highway 20 to the north near mile marker 11.2. For more information call 707-964-5674 or go to www.takachar.com. A map of the demonstration area has been provided in the Cal Fire press release below: