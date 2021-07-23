Motorcycle crash blocks North State Street exit from U.S. 101 in Ukiah

UKIAH, 7/23/21 — A traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a truck blocked traffic on the North State Street off-ramp from U.S. Highway 101 in Ukiah this afternoon, according to scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Emergency services arrived on scene just before 12:45 p.m. to find a motorcyclist was down and had been injured. An ambulance was called to the scene, but information about the extent of the rider’s injuries is not currently available.

A tow truck has also been requested, according to the CHP’s Incident Information Page.

