One more COVID death as spike continues — cases identified at 2 Ukiah bars — death toll hits 50 (graphs)

This new graph shows total case count on the left axis. On the right axis are the daily new cases, as well as a 7 day, lagging, rolling average of daily increases.
As you can see, the past month or so shows an uptick in cases. However, there has been a dramatic decrease in testing rates since the end of the winter surge, and as such these new numbers must be taken with a grain of salt — the real infection rate is likely substantially higher.
We've reset this graph to start on Jan. 1, 2021, to give a clear view of how the pandemic has progressed since the height of the surge just after New Years Day.
The green bars are holidays (or the Friday before a holiday when data is not available for that day), first Easter then Mother's Day, then Memorial Day.
In recent months the county has stopped providing data on weekend, and gives three days worth of data on Mondays, which produces the recurring blank followed by a spike pattern.
However, the 7-day average line smooths this data gap out. (Graph by Adrian Fernandez Baumann)
MENDOCINO Co., 6/5/21 — We have entered a more complicated phase of the pandemic, while a majority of Mendocino County residents have been vaccinated, new more contagious variants, balmy weather, and a relaxation of public health rules are resulting in a significant new surge among the remaining unvaccinated portion of the population. As Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren has said repeatedly, there are now two different worlds: an vaccinated group who have almost no risk of serious illness, and an unvaccinated group who are still contending with the virus now in a more virulent form.
Yesterday it was announced that one of the latter succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll in Mendocino County to 50 for about 1.2% death rate among confirmed cases. The public health department also announced that two bars in Ukiah, the Office and the Pub, are “confirmed to have three COVID-19 positive cases among customers,” and are urging anyone who visited these bars on May 22 or 23 to get tested for COVID and to watch for symptoms.
It is important that such testing occur so that possible new outbreaks can be staunched.
Here is a press release from Public Health:
Mendocino County Experiencing Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Multiple COVID-19 Positive Cases Identified at Local Bars, and Additional COVID-19 Death
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Mendocino County. Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren stated: “We are in a surge in Mendocino County. We have seen daily average case rates over 8 per day per 100,000 residents, and we see a concentration of positive cases in Ukiah, Redwood Valley, and Willits.”
The Office Bar & Bistro (131 E. Mill St) and The Pub (585 N. State St) have been confirmed to have three COVID-19 positive cases among customers who visited these establishments on May 22-23, 2021. Therefore, for anyone who has visited these businesses on these dates, it is recommended you get tested and closely monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Coren urges people to get tested if they show even mild symptoms, including allergy symptoms, to help us control the spread of COVID-19. In addition, he encourages frequent testing for those who are NOT vaccinated. Testing allows us to protect our loved ones and better understand how the virus is circulating in our communities.
What can Mendocino County residents and workers do to support our communities at this time? Dr. Coren continues to emphasize that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect ourselves against the virus and help our county stop the spread of the virus.
Along with the increase in cases came the very unfortunate news of an additional death from COVID-19 in Mendocino County on June 4, 2021 (not related to the bar cases). It is a sobering reminder that families and communities across the county need our support to stop COVID-19 and to begin to heal from the pandemic.
We ask that the community stay vigilant and follow the guidance outlined by the California Department of Public Health and Mendocino County Public Health. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, masking, and gatherings, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID-19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit our website at: mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus.