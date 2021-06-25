How do you get information about your community in Mendocino County?

MENDOCINO Co., 6/25/21 — The Mendocino Voice wants to create a space where people can contribute comments or thoughts on important issues in their community, as well as a way to receive Mendocino County news and information. With COVID-19, the drought, and the upcoming wildfire season, we think this is an important time to make sure Mendocino County residents can get the information they need, when and how they need it.

We want your input about how you get your news and what issues you most value. We are beginning with you because you know your community, whether it’s the community you live in or serve. Please fill out this short (four questions!) survey with space for any reflections you’d like to share. Help us bring Mendocino County more local news that matters.

And please share the link with others — we want to reach as many people as possible, and we will be sharing the results once the project is complete. Feel free to get in touch with any questions you might have.

You can fill out the survey here: https://forms.gle/WJ6vQmBEXQDwFgzM8

Y en Español: https://forms.gle/Hg2PFkG7mmfQVFvs9