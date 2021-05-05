Hefty earthquake wakes a sleepy Willits

WILLITS, 5/5/21 — A sizable earthquake, measuring 2.9 in magnitude, and with its epicenter about 5.5 miles southeast of Willits and at a depth of about a third of a mile, rattled the area early this morning, at about 6:06 a.m. The quake, which struck in the usual spot, the Pine Mountain subdivision near Willits, was felt as a single strong jolt in the Little Lake Valley.

Earthquakes that land between Willits and Redwood Valley tend to have their epicenters below Pine Mountain often, this one was no exception, with a precise epicenter beneath Wild Iris Lane in that neighborhood, about a mile uphill from Tomki Road, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

A closer look at the epicenter of the early morning quake, courtesy of the USGS.

So far we’ve recieved no reports of substantial damage — except to the restful sleep of some locals.

If you felt it you can report it to the USGS here:

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73558425/tellus