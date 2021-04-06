Three inmates overdose at Mendocino women’s jail, treated with naloxone (press release)

WILLITS, 4/6/21 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier today that three inmates of the women’s section of the Mendocino County Jail suffered significant opioid overdoses and had to be treated with naloxone (brand name Narcan). An additional inmate reported having ingested the same substance as the others, which law enforcement tests say contained fentanyl.

The three who showed symptoms of overdose, including seizure, were treated with the overdose medication, and all four were hospitalized at Adventist Health Ukiah Medical Center, where, according to the press release, they are recovering.

Here is the press release from the MCSO: