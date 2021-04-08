Mendocino College launches online website for spring plant sale

MENDOCINO Co., 4/8/21 — The beloved annual spring plant sale organized by the Mendocino College Agricultural Department will be starting mid-April, but in recognition of the need for ongoing social distances due to the pandemic, the group has established an online website where you can browse and reserve starts and plants from home. The website will also allow you to schedule pick up times for your purchases.
Here’s the announcement:
The Annual Spring Plant Sale will be held online this year in order to maintain safety for our community, students, and staff. The sale will start Mid-April. An immersive website has been established where info about plants can be found, orders can be placed, and pick-up appointments scheduled. Follow the link below to add your email address for a notification when the website goes live and you can begin to place orders. The students and staff at Mendocino College Agriculture Department would like to thank the community for their continued support throughout the years, and throughout these changing times during the pandemic.
https://mendocino-college-agriculture-department.myshopify.com/