Cal Fire proceeding with 6 logging plans in Jackson State Forest; areas where operations are taking place close immediately

LITTLE RIVER, 4/8/21 — For almost a year, the small grassroots conservation group, the Mendocino Trail Stewards, have been fighting against timber harvests lined up for the west side of Jackson Demonstration State Forest, requesting a one year moratorium on logging, a 20,000 acre preserve on the west side of the forest, and a mediated discussion between their group and Cal Fire. More recently, the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo requested a government to government consultation with Cal Fire, concerned about their tribes ancestral territory.
Now, before a mediated discussion, and before the requested government to government consultation, Cal Fire is moving forward with their plans to log in the forest.
Here is the text of the press release of from Cal Fire:
PUBLIC NOTICE (ORDER OF CLOSURE) – TEMPORARY AREA CLOSURE
Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) is conducting timber operations on six Timber Harvest Plans (THP). The THPs are Bear Gulch #2, Parlin 17, Chamberlain Confluence, Red Tail, Caspar 500 and Soda Gulch. Areas where timber operations are occurring will be closed beginning immediately until November 15, 2021. Maps and information regarding the closure have been posted in locations near the THPs. Area closure is for public and worker safety during timber operations.
This notice is in accordance with Section 1438 and 1439, Title 14, California Code of Regulations.
For additional information, including a map of JDSF, please contact our office or the website listed above.
GEORGE GONZALEZ
Mendocino Unit ChiefCal Fire
By: Mike Powers
Forest Manager
If you’re having trouble reading the PDF below follow this link: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/MEU-JDSF-2021-Public-Notice-1.pdfMEU-JDSF-2021-Public-Notice-1