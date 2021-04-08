Cal Fire proceeding with 6 logging plans in Jackson State Forest; areas where operations are taking place close immediately

LITTLE RIVER, 4/8/21 — For almost a year, the small grassroots conservation group, the Mendocino Trail Stewards, have been fighting against timber harvests lined up for the west side of Jackson Demonstration State Forest, requesting a one year moratorium on logging, a 20,000 acre preserve on the west side of the forest, and a mediated discussion between their group and Cal Fire. More recently, the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo requested a government to government consultation with Cal Fire, concerned about their tribes ancestral territory.

Now, before a mediated discussion, and before the requested government to government consultation, Cal Fire is moving forward with their plans to log in the forest.

Here is the text of the press release of from Cal Fire:

If you’re having trouble reading the PDF below follow this link: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/MEU-JDSF-2021-Public-Notice-1.pdf