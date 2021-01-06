One-way traffic control on 20 between Ft. Bragg & Willits (updated 10:30am)

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. — The road is open.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. — The California Highway Patrol is now reporting that one-way traffic control has been established, allowing travel in both directions, but substantial delays should be expected.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 1/6/21 — A big rig collided with a power pole about four miles east of the coast on SR-20 this morning, forcing the closure of SR-20 in both directions between Willits and Fort Bragg. The crash occurred near Wildwood Campground.

The truck smashed into the pole, knocking it over and resulting in live power lines dangling over the lanes. No injuries are reported, and there is currently no estimated time for opening.

It’s quite rainy out there this morning, and the roads are slick; caution is advised.

Here is the press release from the CHP: