PG&E will be flying helicopters over Mendocino Co. for inspections thru July

MENDOCINO Co., 7/1/20 — PG&E will be flying helicopters low over Mendocino and Lake counties starting today, July 1, to check power-lines in anticipation of fire season.

The company says in a press release that the helicopters will be conducting pre-inspection flights at about 100 feet along electric distribution lines on Monday thru Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The company explains that the inspection will, in addition to gathering information about electric lines and overall safety, help it understand how much time it would take to complete patrols in the event of a public safety power shutoff and help them conduct future patrols more efficiently.

PG&E does not plan to interrupt power during these inspections.

Here is the press release from PG&E with more information: