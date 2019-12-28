Mendocino College special program offers free tuition through fall 2020 — enrollment open now

MENDOCINO Co., 12/27/19 — If you're a full time college student, or thinking about becoming one, there's a program at Mendocino College that might provide some financial assistance towards completing your degree. Mendocino College announced the extension of the "Promise Program" recently, which provides free tuition to eligible students, and will now run through the fall semester of 2020.

The Promise Program covers two semesters of full time tuition for eligible students. Enrollment is currently underway for spring semester 2020, so students who are eligible should be able to apply for tuition assistance through fall 2020. Classes start on January 21 — you can learn more information at the college's website about available degree programs and other classes, and register here as a currently enrolled student.

Here's the full press release from Mendocino College, below. To learn more about the promise program, check out the program website.