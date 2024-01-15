The Mendocino Setlist: January 15-21

MENDOCINO Co., 1/15/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, January 15
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
DJ Zeus – DJ Zeus spins the jams. All ages, 9 p.m., no cover, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Tuesday, January 16
No events
Wednesday, January 17
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, January 18
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, January 19
Becca Jane – Sonoma County-based singer-songwriter Becca Jane performs original music on guitar with jazz, blues, soul, rock and folk influences. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
BlackRen – Pianist and vocalist Paul Blackwell and saxophonist Bob Aranguren comprise the group BlackRen. They perform interpretations of lesser known jazz tunes and originals. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Tony Roach – Musician Tony Roach performs bluesy jazz standards with mellow guitar tones paired with crisp vocals every third Friday. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings perform heartfelt renditions of popular songs and original coastal jams. All ages, 6-8:30 p.m., no cover, Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Saturday, January 20
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Jason Wright – Guitarist Jason Wright performs his unique flamenco fusion sound accompanied by dancer Jessica Yuen-Benevides. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Lauren Elio – Hailing from New Jersey, singer-songwriter Lauren Elio performs jazz and folk, including originals and covers. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Live local music – Various jazz musicians perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Background Boys – The Background Boys perform. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Black Light Dance Party – Dance the night away to electronic music under black lights. Watch a showing of Daft Punk’s Interstella 5555 on the big screen and participate in a costume contest. Drinks and food available for purchase. All ages, 6-9 p.m., $5 donation, Little Lake Grange, 291 School St., Willits.
Forrest & Friends – Musicians Forrest Glyer and Malakai Schindel, both of the local band Schindig perform. Musicians from throughout the region will join Glyer and Schindel on stage. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
DJ Tempo – Dance the night away to reggaeton tracks spun by DJ Tempo. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $5 or free with ax-throwing, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Sunday, January 21
Kasey Link – Tango scholar and pianist Kasey Link perform classic and contemporary tango pieces interlaced with historical and cultural references. All ages, $25, Preston Hall, 44867 Main St., Mendocino, tickets on sale here.
Towse – Singer-songwriter Grace Fellows of the band Towse and Mendocino-born fiddler Corwin Zekley perform a blend of folk-pop music. Towse cites Phoebe Bridgers, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple and Regina Spektor as influences. All ages, 6-8:30 p.m., no cover, Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.