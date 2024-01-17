Mendocino County Featured Pets: Alvin, Simon and Theodore

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 1/17/23 – This week’s featured pets are a trio of neutered 3-month-old male Tree Walking Coonhounds available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s their profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

It’s puppy time at the Ukiah Shelter! We’ve got pups of every breed, size, shape – you name it! These three adorables are Treeing Walker Coonhounds. They are eager, rambunctious little darlings, happy, playful and very social. And smart! Hounds make great family dogs due to their very sweet nature. They can be awesome hiking buddies also. Good fencing and being watchful outdoors is a must, as hounds can catch a scent and take off!

You can read more about Alvin here, Theodore here and Simon here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.