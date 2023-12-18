The Mendocino Setlist: December 18-24

MENDOCINO Co., 12/18/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Holiday shows are denoted by the ☃️emoji. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, December 18
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
☃️3rd Monday Music Open Mic Night – Show off your musical talents at the monthly open mic night at the Arena Theater. Christmas songs are encouraged. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $10 for guests, $5 for musicians, Arena Theater, 215 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, learn more here.
Tuesday, December 19
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
☃️Community Sing for Peace – Everyone is invited to join in singing songs of the season and songs of peace, hope, and light when the Inland Valley Women’s Chorus hosts a free community Solstice Sing for the first time in four years. People of all ages, voices, and traditions are invited to sing along. The evening will end with hot cider and cookies. All ages, 6:30 p.m., free, Mendocino Ballet, 205 S. State St., Ukiah, contact Madge Strong for more information at [email protected] or (707) 459-1493.
Wednesday, December 20
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Ernest Witt & His Steel Pans – Ernest Witt performs Caribbean music. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tommy Brown & the Full Alfredos – Tommy Brown performs Delta blues and Memphis R&B with his band the Full Alfredos. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, December 21
☃️Dixieland Explosion – Local group Dixieland Explosion performs classic jazz music, including Christmas classics. The dance floor will be open for swing dancing. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
LoKoYoKol – Acoustic guitarist and singer Kent Stephenson a.k.a. LoKoYoKol performs songs off his new outlaw country and Southern rock album Unbranded. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Friday, December 22
Kevin Green – Musician Kevin Green performs. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Self Fulfilling Prophecies – Musicians Morgan Stocker, Buckminster West, Bodhi Idarius and Blair “Blaze” Rowland perform as the Self Fulfilling Prophecies. The band performs punk, rock and folk originals. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Weird Year – Indie rock band Weird Year performs as part of a toy drive for Toys for Tots. Guests are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy or make a $10 donation to Toys for Tots. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $10, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Saturday, December 23
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 12:30-3:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Lionheart – The band Lionheart performs. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, December 24
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
☃️Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols – Join local musicians for an evening of caroling and Biblical Christmas stories. All ages, 5-6 p.m., donations accepted for South Coast Crisis Aid, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalaarts.org.
☃️Jungle Bells – DJ Luna Assassin spins reggae and drum & bass on vinyl. Guests are encouraged to bring a potluck dish to share before the show from 5-7 p.m. 21 and over, music is from 7-10 p.m., $10 cover, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.