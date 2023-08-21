Mendocino County Featured Pet: Tango

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 8/21/23 – This week’s featured pet is Tango, a one-year-old male mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Tango is a very happy, energetic young dog. He really enjoys playing with squeakies and stuffies and appears playful with other dogs. We think Tango would enjoy a doggie housemate as spirited and lively as he is! This very handsome guy is a mixed breed, 1-ish years old and 72 very handsome pounds. He’s one of the longest-stay dogs, and we don’t know why.

You can read more about Tango here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.