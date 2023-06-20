The Mendocino Setlist: June 19-25 offers a fundraiser among the redwoods, Billboard chart-topping blues, a festive Pride party and more live music

MENDOCINO Co., 6/19/22 – This week’s live music highlights include the Music in the Redwoods fundraiser for the Noyo Center for Marine Sciences on Thurs. June 22. The event, which takes place in a redwood grove just north of Fort Bragg, features local favorites Moon Rabbit, Aaron Ford and Lauralee Brown.

The Point Arena Theater continues to be the county’s premier venue for blues music. On Fri. June 23, Too Slim and the Taildraggers will perform. The band has been performing nationally for over thirty years. Six of their albums have made the top ten on Billboard’s Top Blue Albums chart.

On Sat. June 24, head over to Rivino Winery for an all-ages celebration of the LGBTQI+ community with a free afternoon of music and activities. DJ Búho will spin dance music at the winery’s Boujee Stage, which is nestled among vineyards.

Monday, June 19 Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. Musicians of all skill levels are invited to perform. Inyan Kin from Guerneville is the guest band performing improv, rock, jam and funk. All ages, sign-ups start at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m, $5 for musicians, $10 for the public, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, arenatheater.org.

Wednesday, June 21 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, June 22 Music in the Redwoods – Listen to great music among the beautiful redwoods and support the Noyo Center for Marine Science education programs. Performers include Moon Rabbit, Aaron Ford and Laurelee Brown. There will be a silent auction and beverages available for purchase. Taco dinner is included with each ticket. All ages, $35 in advance/$40 at the door, 4 p.m., 25209 N. Hwy 1 at Charlene Ln., Fort Bragg. Tickets on sale here. Katharine Cole Duo – Country singer-songwriter Katharine Cole, from Hopland, performs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Friday, June 23 James Patrick Regan – Vocalist and guitarist James Patrick Regan performs. Regan is the singer-guitarist for the Deadlies and has provided tour support for Lisa Marie Presley, The Mavericks, Eric Martin, Shuggie Otis, Metalachi, Blue Öyster Cult, Greg Kihn, the B‐52’s, Dick Dale, Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters, The Protomen & Big Bad VooDoo Daddy. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. Millers Wheel also performs. All ages, 7-10:30 p.m., Mamas Medicinal, 328 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 734-3021. Too Slim and the Taildraggers – Too Slim and the Taildraggers perform high energy blues rock. Tim “Too Slim” Langford has received Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame awards by three Northwest blues societies, as well as more than 40 regional and national music awards. The band’s music has been featured on MTV’s “The Real World” and “Road Rules.” All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272. Tickets on sale here.

Lauralee Brown performs in Fort Bragg on Sat. June 24. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, June 24 LauraLee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 2-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Steven Bates Band – The Steven Bates Band performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics” as part of Caspar Beach’s summer concert series. All ages, 2 to 5 p.m., Caspar Beach RV Park and Campground, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Caspar, (707) 964-3306, casparbeachrvpark.com. Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. The Runabout – Psychedelic jazz group the Runabout performs. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. DJ Búho – Dance the afternoon away with music provided by DJ Búho while celebrating Mendocino Pride month. All ages, 3-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, (707) 293-4262, rivino.com. Jazz night – Local musicians Rosie and Barney perform romantic jazz classics. All ages, 7:30-9:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Thatcher Hotel, 13401 US-101, Hopland, (707) 723-0838, thatcherhotel.com. DJs – Various DJs spin each Saturday. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. DJ Joey D – DJ Joey D spins hip hop and top 40 music. All ages, 9 p.m., $10 or free with axe-throwing, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Sunday, June 25 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. La Nobleza De Aguililla & Nuevo Proyectil de Dax – Popular Mexican regional bands La Nobleza De Aguililla & Nuevo Proyectil de Dax perform at the Boonville Jaripeou Baile (Mexican bull riding) event. All ages, 1 p.m., $40, Mendocino Fairgrounds, 14400 CA-128, Boonville, (707) 843-2824. Latchkey – Local band Latchkey performs. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com. Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected] The Voice maintains editorial control.