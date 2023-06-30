Flynn Creek Circus returns to the Mendocino with “Desert Myth” 

The Big Top returns to Mendocino village when Flynn Creek Circus performs its new show, “Desert Myth.” The show is a playful comedy that follows a nomad as he explores the desert looking for an oasis. Along the way, he meets quirky characters, including a tourist and a giant cactus.

In “Desert Myth,” aerialists perform as high flying vultures circling above the desert, acrobats play the role of lizards, and “there’s always a twist to the story or something really absurd and unexpected,” says Nicole Laumb, marketing manager and performer with the circus.

Founded in 2002, Flynn Creek Circus performs exclusively in rural areas throughout the Pacific Northwest. The circus comprises professional performers from Ukraine, Canada and the United States, all scouted by circus co-owners Blaze Birge, who also serves as artistic director, and David Jones. Jones and Birge, who also perform, host casting calls that attract hundreds of hopeful performers. The two travel internationally scouting and judging at circus festivals and competitions where they recruit performers.

Advertisements

To accompany “Desert Myth,” the circus also offers circus camps for children (the next camp is in Albion from July 5 through 7 for kids ages 5-7) during which fledgling circus athletes learn aerial, juggling and parkour skills under the Big Top, culminating in a public performance.

If a kid-free night out is more of interest, Flynn Creek Circus also offers an adults-only version of “Desert Myth,” featuring “outrageous acts, dark comedy and an infamous party atmosphere,” says Laumb.

Advertisements

First-time attendees to a Flynn Creek Circus performance are in for a real treat, says Laumb. The circus “offers a really unique circus experience in that people will feel a mix of nostalgia and surprise by seeing the production inside of a beautiful and classic Big Top tent but in a format that’s uniquely Flynn Creek Circus,” she says.

Each show is two hours and includes a 15-minute intermission. During the performance, guests can enjoy local beer and wine that is available for purchase.

Flynn Creek Circus’ “Desert Myth” runs July 1 through July 9 in Mendocino. Tickets are available for purchase online at flynncreekcircus.com. Individual ticket prices start at $18 or table reservation options start at $81 for 2 attendees.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.