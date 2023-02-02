Where should we put electric vehicle chargers in inland Mendocino County?

UKIAH, CA, 2/1/23 — Mendocino County residents will have the chance to chime in on where to place five electric vehicle charging stations between Redwood Valley and Hopland, as part of a “Rural Electric Vehicle” grant from the California Energy Commission. One of the sites will be a fast-charging hub in central Ukiah.

Many charging stations exist already around the county, too, in Mendocino, Willits, Laytonville, and Fort Bragg. A full list of charging stations can be found here.

The Mendocino Council of Governments and ChargePoint are soliciting community input on the locations of these newest stations via a virtual workshop on Feb. 16, with additional options to email comments to [email protected] or mail them to the MCOG office at 525 S. Main Street, Suite G; Ukiah, CA 95482.

Advertisements

Read more information from the full press release in both English and Spanish:

The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is partnering with ChargePoint, a recipient of a “Rural Electric Vehicle” grant from the California Energy Commission, in soliciting community input on preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging sites to be installed in the greater Ukiah/Redwood Valley/Hopland area.

Advertisements

The project includes installation of 25 EV chargers dispersed at five separate sites, including a fast- charging hub in central Ukiah, plus four additional sites to be located in the project area. Each of the five charging sites will include approximately five chargers.

MCOG is seeking input from countywide residents on where these chargers should be placed, since many households work, shop, or attend school in the greater Ukiah area. To kick off the public outreach process, community members are invited to participate in a virtual workshop on Thursday, February 16 at 5:30 p.m. in which representatives from MCOG and ChargePoint will review the project’s goals and invite community input. To attend this workshop, please visit the MCOG website at www.mendocinocog.org and click on the Zoom meeting link which will be posted by February 9, 2023. The website will also include information on how to attend a separate virtual stakeholder workshop to be held on Wednesday, February 22 at 9:00 a.m.

Additional opportunities for public input will be available beginning February 15, 2023 through an interactive survey and map on MCOG’s website, where individuals may pin their preferred charging location and provide comment. Comments may also be mailed to the MCOG office at 525 S. Main Street, Suite G; Ukiah, CA 95482, or emailed to [email protected]

For further information, contact Loretta Ellard at [email protected] or 707-234-3434.

______________________________________________________________________________

Advertisements

El Consejo de Gobiernos de Mendocino (MCOG) se está asociando con ChargePoint, un beneficiario de una subvención de “Vehículo eléctrico rural” de la Comisión de Energía de California, para solicitar la opinión de la comunidad sobre los sitios de carga de vehículos eléctricos (EV) preferidos que se instalarán en el área metropolitana de Ukiah / Redwood Valley / Hopland.

El proyecto incluye la instalación de 25 cargadores EV dispersos en cinco sitios separados, incluido un centro de carga rápida en el centro de Ukiah, además de cuatro sitios adicionales que se ubicarán en el área del proyecto. Cada uno de los cinco sitios de carga incluirá aproximadamente cinco cargadores.

MCOG está buscando la opinión de los residentes de todo el condado sobre dónde se deben colocar estos cargadores, ya que muchos hogares trabajan, compran o asisten a la escuela en el área metropolitana de Ukiah. Para iniciar el proceso de divulgación pública, los miembros de la comunidad están invitados a participar en un taller virtual el jueves 16 de febrero a las 5:30 p.m. en el que representantes de MCOG y ChargePoint revisarán los objetivos del proyecto e invitarán a la comunidad a opinar. Para asistir a este taller, visite el sitio web de MCOG en www.mendocinocog.org y haga clic en el enlace de la reunión de Zoom que se publicará antes del 9 de febrero de 2023. El sitio web también incluirá información sobre cómo asistir a un taller virtual separado para partes interesadas que se llevará a cabo el miércoles 22 de febrero a las 9:00 a.m.

Advertisements

Las oportunidades adicionales para la opinión pública estarán disponibles a partir del 15 de febrero de 2023 a través de una encuesta interactiva y un mapa en el sitio web de MCOG, donde las personas pueden fijar su ubicación de carga preferida y proporcionar comentarios. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo a la oficina de MCOG en 525 S. Main Street, Suite G; Ukiah, CA 95482, o enviado por correo electrónico a [email protected]

Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Loretta Ellard al [email protected] o al 707-234-3434.

Advertisements

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.