California Fish & Wildlife holding virtual meeting on salmon fisheries on March 2

MENDOCINO Co., 2/19/22 — Every year, the California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) holds an annual meeting to consider the state of salmon fisheries, hear from stakeholders in the recreational and commercial fishing industries, and begin a public process developing future fishing regulations. This year, the annual “Salmon Information Meeting” will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional details including the meeting agenda, and how to join the webinar will be posted to the agency’s timeline and information page for the salmon preseason. Here’s the meeting announcement from CDFW:

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will hold its annual Salmon Information Meeting via webinar on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public meeting will feature the outlook for this year’s sport and commercial ocean salmon fisheries, in addition to a review of last year’s salmon fisheries and spawning escapement.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on potential fishing seasons to a panel of fishery managers, scientists and industry representatives who will be directly involved in the upcoming Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) meetings in March and April.

The 2022 Salmon Information Meeting marks the beginning of a two-month long public process used to develop annual sport and commercial ocean salmon fishing regulations. The process involves collaborative negotiations between West Coast states, federal agencies, tribal co-managers, and stakeholders interested in salmon fishery management and conservation.

Public input will help California representatives develop a range of recommended season alternatives at the March 8-14 PFMC meeting. Final season regulations will be adopted at the PFMC’s April 6-13 meeting.

Meeting details, handouts and instructions on how to join the webinar will be published on CDFW’s Ocean Salmon webpage in advance of the event.