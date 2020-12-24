Ukiah taking applications to fill city council seat

MENDOCINO Co., 12/23/20 — The City of Ukiah is now accepting applications to fill the city council seat vacated by supervisor-elect Maureen Mulheren, who will soon begin her term representing District 2. Applications for the seat will be accepted until January 21, and the current city council members will vote and appoint a new council member on January 28.

The Ukiah City Council decided at an earlier meeting to appoint a new representative to the open seat, rather than holding a special election. Two seats were open during the November election. The third place candidate in that election, Jenny , has stated she is not interested in the open seat. The City of Fort Bragg also has an open city council seat after the departure of council member Will Lee, and is also accepting applications instead of holding a new election.

Candidates must be a registered voter and resident of Ukiah, and council members receive a small stipend.

Here’s the full announcement and details about how to apply from the City of Ukiah: