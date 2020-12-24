Ukiah taking applications to fill city council seat

MENDOCINO Co., 12/23/20 — The City of Ukiah is now accepting applications to fill the city council seat vacated by supervisor-elect Maureen Mulheren, who will soon begin her term representing District 2. Applications for the seat will be accepted until January 21, and the current city council members will vote and appoint a new council member on January 28.
The Ukiah City Council decided at an earlier meeting to appoint a new representative to the open seat, rather than holding a special election. Two seats were open during the November election. The third place candidate in that election, Jenny , has stated she is not interested in the open seat. The City of Fort Bragg also has an open city council seat after the departure of council member Will Lee, and is also accepting applications instead of holding a new election.
Candidates must be a registered voter and resident of Ukiah, and council members receive a small stipend.
Here’s the full announcement and details about how to apply from the City of Ukiah:
UKIAH, CA. – The City of Ukiah announces that a vacancy will be occurring on the City Council, effective January 4, 2021. Any qualified individual who would like to make a difference in his/her community and is interested in serving for the unexpired term ending November 2022, may apply for this vacancy. The candidate must reside within the City Limits of Ukiah and be a registered voter at that address.
Applications can be obtained from the City’s web site (http://www.cityofukiah.com/city-council/), or requested by emailing klawler@cityofukiah.com or calling 463-6217 for an application to be emailed, mailed, or faxed to you. The submittal deadline is Thursday, January 21, 2021, at noon. Applications can be mailed (City of Ukiah, ATTN City Clerk, 300 Seminary Ave., Ukiah CA 95482), faxed (707-463-6204), or emailed (klawler@cityofukiah.com) to the City Clerk’s office. A special meeting of the City Council has been called for Thursday, January 28, 2021, commencing at 6:00 p.m. At that time, Council will consider the applications and possibly interview potential candidates.
Subsequent to the January 28th meeting and candidate interviews, the City Council will make an appointment to fill the unexpired term.
____________________________ Kristine Lawler, City Clerk
If you have any questions regarding the election process, you may contact City Clerk Kristine Lawler at 463-6217.