Fifth fire now contained, fire was burning along Russian River — arson suspected in all fires — one suspect detained — forward progress stopped on first four fires — evac warnings lifted

UPDATE 6:40 p.m. — The fire along the Russian River is now contained. In addition the MCSO has tweeted out that they have detained a “person of interest” in the BOLO they issued earlier. However, on the scanner law enforcement can be heard searching for someone. It is unclear if this means that there were two suspects, or if there has been some miscommunication.

UPDATE 6:28 p.m. — The fifth branch of the Grace Incident (really five separate fires likely started by an arsonist) is burning along the banks of the Russian River. The fire has reached about half an acre in size and has a slow rate of spread.

According to scanner chatter, there was a witness to the setting of this last fire who saw a the fire be set and then saw the suspect run. At one point it appears that at least one person was detained but it’s unclear if that was indeed the suspect or the correct man. Another report over the scanner indicates that the suspect took off into the forest after setting the fire — however, law enforcement are having trouble pursuing due to that region now being on fire.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. — Yet another fire, the fifth in the last couple hours, has started, this one at Talmage Road and Babcock Lane, near the Arco gas station. Firefighters are responding and the outlook is good for a quick containment.

Police and deputies are looking for a man suspected to have set these fires, and last seen running through a vineyard near this most recent fire — though other descriptions have referred to a man on a bike.

UPDATE 6:00 p.m. — Cal Fire has of officially named the fires one incident, the Grace Fire, with four “branches”: behind Grace Hudson, along U.S. Route 101, Plant Rd. and near the airport.

Firefighters continue to cancelled additional resources, and send some resources home.

UPDATE 5:52 p.m. — Though all four fires have have been controlled, expect smoke for some time as firefighters continue to mop up and take care of hot spots.

It is suspected that arson was the cause of these fires and a the MCSO is seeking a suspect:

PLS RT – BOLO – Be on the lookout



We are looking for a person of interest, described as an Indian or Hispanic adult male, dressed in all black clothing with a ponytail on a bicycle last seen in the south end of Ukiah. If you see someone fitting this description pls call 911 ASAP — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) August 13, 2020

UPDATE 5:48 p.m. — Firefighters are now reporting that forward progress has been stopped in all four fires burning in the Ukiah Area; in firefighter jargon that means that firefighters have manged to contain and quench enough of the fires that they are no longer growing.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m. — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that at least four fires were burning, their locations were South Dora at Fircrest, another at the end of Plant Rd. , then one between Gobelet and SR-253, yet another at Norgard Lane. In addition there was an unconfirmed report of a fire at Walmart.

Due to the proximity of these fires people calling them in could have confused them for each other.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — The situation is very complicated as it appears that at least three and possibly four small spot fires broke out within minutes of each other. Scanner chatter indicates that deputies and police are seeking a possible arson suspect. There is some confusion as to the names of the fire, given that they all started so close in time and nearby.

In initial reports sheriffs deputies and local fire were referring to the fire near Oak Knoll Rd. as the Dora Fire, another fire behind Grace Hudson Elementary was called the Grace Incident.

It appears that at least two of the fires never reached even an acre in size and quickly had their forward progress stopped, and were mostly contained.

All of these fires are within Ukiah Valley Fire’s coverage area, though Cal Fire has been assisting with air support.

Here is the Nixle message from the MCSO:

EVAC WARNING FROM THE AREA OF SOUTH OF JEFFERSON LANE, WEST OF S DORA ST AND OAK KNOLL RD. Instructions:FIRE EVAC WARNING FOR JEFFERSON LN TO OAK KNOLL RD.. FOLLOW LINK FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

ORIGINAL 5:20 p.m.

UKIAH, 8/12/20 — A brush fire is burning on the outskirts of Ukiah in the western hills near Oak Knoll Rd. and Spanish Canyon Rd. and evacuation warnings have already been issued for that area.

The situation is murky and it’s possible that a couple additional fires are burning in the area, one behind Grace Hudson Elementary School and the other near the Walmart by the old Ukiah Brewing Company.

Scanner chatter indicates that law enforcement may be seeking an arson suspect.

