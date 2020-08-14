Arrest made in Ukiah vegetation fire arsons

MENDOCINO Co., 8/13/20 — A sleep summer’s afternoon in Ukiah was disrupted by a rash of alleged arsons yesterday with at least five substantial fires set that burned brush, sent worrisome plumes into the sky and triggered an evacuation warning in the Oak Knoll area. Within a short time of the first fires it became apparent that these fires were no coincidence, and very likely arsons.

In total six distinct areas were set ablaze, with some fires growing up to about an acres. In the case of the fires near Babcock Lane and Talmage Road, which burned the bank of the Russian River, officials say that four smaller fires were set which may have merged — this would add up to a nine fire spree.

For some time yesterday evening law enforcement officers pursued a suspect seen leaving the are of the fire along the Russian. Another man was also detained but later released, and the actual culprit remained at large. Last night detectives for the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office interviewed an off duty corrections officer who had seen Alberto Vincent Acosta, 32, in the vicinity of the fire. According to a press release from the MCSO, further evidence from “video systems footage” prompted a BOLO for Acosta.

This morning he seen by Ukiah Police Department officers on State Street and arrested then transferred to MCSO detectives. Acosta was booked into Mendocino County Jail on three separate charges of arson: arson of an inhabited structure or property, arson of structure of forest land, arson during a state of emergency.

Acosta was previously convicted of vandalism in 2013, for which he served time, on that occasion his residence was listed as Covelo, and this time he is listed as hailing from Ukiah; he is listed as Native American in the booking logs.

It should be noted that in the American justice system all people are considered innocent until proven guilty — here is the press release from the MCSO: