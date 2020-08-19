Small brush fires burning near Costco and along rail trail in Ukiah, arson suspected (updated)

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating, please scroll down for more information and the original article and background.

UPDATE 10:15 p.m. — There are reports of a number of small fires being lit along the rail trail in Ukiah, but so far the majority of them have been quickly contained as small spot fires, most recently near Gobbi Lane. Law enforcement are currently searching for a potential arson suspect in the area while fire crews are responding to and containing the fires. One fire is continuing to burn at Village Circle but crews are on the scene.

UPDATE 10:03 p.m. — Scanner chatter indicates that arson is now suspected in these fires, and police are making a search of the area.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 8/18/20 — A set of spot fires are burning in the brush and tall grass south of Costco and Emerald Sun Manufacturing. Firefighters are on the scene and making good progress on the small fires.

There were three fires, two already extinguished by 9:55 p.m., and the third is almost out. They were on the order of about 20 by 20 feet, or smaller. There is no danger to any structures, though firefighters and other authorities are currently searching the area for any other fire. There is some indication these fires were started by someone, though whether that would be intentional or not is not at all clear.