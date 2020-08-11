Candidate filing deadline extended for some Mendocino County elections till August 12 — here’s who’s running so far

MENDOCINO Co., 8/10/20 — The general election season has kicked off in Mendocino County, and the list of candidates for many municipal races is now set — although for a number of special districts and the Point Arena City Council, the deadline for new candidates to file has been extended until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12.

We’ve put together a list of the candidates for a number of races where the filing deadline has been closed, below. In elections where the incumbent did not refile, the deadline has been extended: if you’re interested in throwing your hat in the ring for the November election and are eligible in one of the elections with an extended deadline, you can find the complete list here. In particular, the City of Point Arena, which did not have a full council of five candidates for the previous election, currently only has tk candidates in the race.

Many special districts also do not have enough candidates to fill the board, and subsequently are not competitive races, but simply have the candidates appointed to the seat, which means there is often little active public engagement or oversight to decisions about essential services like water, fire departments, and recreation — read more about that here in our coverage from last week.

Ad

The county assessor-clerk-recorder’s office is temporarily closed due to two positive cases of COVID-19 among staff, but other staff are still processing elections paperwork and can arrange for candidates to file (read more here).

Three supervisors’ districts are being contested this year, but in Districts 1 and 2, the top two candidates were selected by voters in the primary elections on March 3, and in both districts, the incumbents have not chosen to run again (Carre Brown and John McCowan). In District 4, incumbent supervisor Dan Gjerde secured the majority necessary to retain his seat in the primary.

In the City of Fort Bragg, two incumbents (Bernie Norvell and Will Lee) refiled and no new candidates filed, meaning they will be re-appointed to their seats. In Point Arena, the deadline has been extended. In Willits and Ukiah, there will be competitive elections for the city council seats.

Here’s the current list of candidates for the elections in which filing deadlines have closed, below, and the complete current list (as of August 7) here, including candidate details. You can register to vote and check your registration status here. Our coverage from the primary elections can be found here; we’ve also included links to our “meet the candidate” interviews from the 2020 primary election in the list.