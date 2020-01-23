MENDOCINO Co., 1/22/20 — The 2020 United States Census kicks off April 1, and Mendocino County has set up a website to help locals access the Census and make sure everyone gets counted.

Mandated by the Constitution, the census count is the method by which federal and state governments determine not only how many representatives are apportioned for each area, but also determines how much federal funding these governments receive for essential services — so it is one of the most important factors in whether cities, counties, and states are accurately represented and receive their fair proportion of federal funding.

The “Mendocino Counts” website provides a useful overview of the census and how it works here locally, included answers to common questions. About 22% of Mendocino County residents live in what are considered “hard to count areas,” including most of north county and much of the southeastern portion, as well as people in more remote areas, using post offices boxes, with limited English, or those without broadband or consistent cell service — which could mean Mendocino may lose federal funding if the population count decreases. You can begin filling out the census online or by phone on March 23, and you can also use a paper form or go to a kiosk. Census workers are also be hired now — more information available at this website.

The census was written into the Constitution, with the federal government empowered to make a county of everyone in the country so as to apportion the share of seats in the House of Representatives, with the first census in 1790 being carried out by federal marshals. Today the census counts all people in an area equally, from babies to the elderly, regardless of whether they own property, rent, are homeless, are a citizens, residents or undocumented residents — everyone who resides in an area is counted.

It should be noted, though, that all information gathered is kept private and cannot be shared with other government agencies, including immigration officials, and that census workers take an oath to not disclose this information. Census workers attempt to count everyone so the government officials can ensure Mendocino County receives adequate funding from everything from education to fire management, highway construction, water pollution control, children’s health insurance, wildlife restoration, and more.

Here’s the full announcement, and the here’s the link to Mendocino Counts, available in both English and Spanish. We’ll be continuing to provide you with useful information about the census over the next several months — let us know if you have any questions.

