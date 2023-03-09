Mendocino County storm information March 9: atmospheric river arrives today

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/9/23 — The latest storm, a warm atmospheric river which is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding, is arriving in Mendocino County today. Precipitation, wind, and flooding risks are expected to increase Thursday night through Friday, with rain and possible snow currently forecast to continue through the weekend and Monday. Precipitation is already causing some slides and collisions, so please take caution on the roads today.

A countywide and state emergency declaration were finalized on Tuesday, covering the most recent storm and this current one for Mendocino County residents.

Advertisements

The coast can expect between 1.8 inches and 2 inches of rain and inland areas 1.8 inches to just under 3 inches of rain depending on the elevation. Elevations above 3,000 feet may see around 2 inches of snow. As a result, the National Weather Service in Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a mix of flood watches and flood warnings, and wind advisories, for the county. You can read the forecast here.

Flooding is expected on Friday, especially on the Russian River at Hopland and the Garcia River at State Route 1. The NWS Eureka is currently forecasting the Garcia River near Point Arena to reach flood stage on Friday morning, cresting at 9.9 feet, and flooding could occur on SR 1 later in the day (see current conditions here). The Russian River near Hopland is anticipated to reach flood stage Friday, and crest mid-day at at 17.5 feet(see current conditions here). NWS Eureka advises that drivers do not try to drive through floodwaters. All it takes is one foot of water to push a car off the road.

Advertisements

Flooding is also possible along small streams and low-lying urban areas, and places at higher elevations that have seen snow accumulation during the previous storms. Slides and debris flows are also possible. NWS is warning that residents with significant snow on their roofs should take additional preparations as rainfall could increase the weight and lead to structural damage — more info here.

Sandbags are available at the following locations, listed below. Please only take what you need to ensure there is enough for everyone — some places may have limits per household. You can call ahead to check on availability, and should be prepared to transport wet and dirty materials.

Willits: 125 E Commercial St., next to the Willits Justice Center parking lot.

Fort Bragg: 250 Cypress St, at the Fort Bragg Police Station.

Redwood Valley: 8481 East Rd, behind the Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Station

Ukiah: Friedman’s (1255 Airport Blvd.) and Mendo Mill (1870 N. State St.)

Laytonville: 44954 Willis Ave at the Laytonville Fire Station.

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates, and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources below to keep you updated. You cancheck for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop, and be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide, which includes tips on flooding and links to local agencies.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: