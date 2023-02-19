The Mendocino Setlist: Celtic music returns to the Mendocino Coast and this week’s live music calendar

MENDOCINO Co., 2/20/22 – In addition to our wonderful group of regular performers, this week fans of singer-songwriters or guitar-driven instrumentalists will find a plethora of concerts across Mendocino County. If you’re an enthusiast of Irish folk music or fiddling, you won’t want to miss Kevin Burke at the Abalone Room at the Little River Inn on Sunday, February 26. Burke is one of the most famous and respected Irish fiddlers in the world.

Born in London to Irish parents from County Sligo, Burke learned how to play the fiddle at age eight. By thirteen, he was playing in Irish music groups throughout the United Kingdom. Burke tours the world performing Irish music, including headlining Celtic festivals and performing with the Bothy Band, Patrick Street, and the Celtic Fiddle Festival. In 2002, he was awarded a National Heritage Fellowship by the National Endowment for the Arts, the highest recognition of folk and traditional arts in the United States.

The concert marks the return of Celtic music to the coast. Music promoter Catherine Keegan and her husband, Tim Bray, the host of Oak and Thorn on KZYX on Sunday mornings, have been promoting Celtic music in Mendocino County for 12 years. They used to promote shows at the Eagles Hall in Fort Bragg, which closed when it was purchased in 2022 by Stathi Pappas, the general manager of the Skunk Train. Now Keegan and Bray are hosting a series of Celtic music concerts at the more intimate Abalone Room at the Little River Inn. In addition to Kevin Burke, upcoming shows include Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore on March 5 and Patrick Ball on March 12.

“This is the first real show we’ve done since COVID,” Keegan says, “My expectation is a wonderful evening of music. We’ve seen Kevin perform in various configurations over the decades. He has that lovely Irish warmth and humor, plus he’s an amazing fiddler.” Tickets for Kevin Burke are $30 and are available here. Proceeds benefit KZYX.

Monday, February 20

Jazz Night – The Mendocino Coast Jazz Society presents live local jazz every Monday evening. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Wednesday, February 22

Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck, and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101 S., Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, no cover, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Thursday, February 23

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. 21 and over, no cover, 7-10 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101 S., Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Tap.Root – Local musician Shovelman performs his guitar looping project Tap.Root, creating dreamy sounds inspired by American roots music. 21 and over, no cover (drink purchase required), 5 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Friday, February 24

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Margo & Friends – Led by singer and guitarist Margo Fleming, Margo & Friends performs “the 3 R’s”: rock, rhythm & blues, and reggae — with a dash of country and jazz. All ages, no cover, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform every Friday. All ages, no cover, 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com. Steven Bates – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Steven Bates performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics.” All ages, $35, 7-9 p.m., Nahara Healing Arts, 10481 Lansing St., Mendocino, naharahealingarts.com. Reservations required. Call (707) 357-6879 for more information. Los Guys – Ukiah-based acoustic trio Los Guys (formerly Those Guys) perform blues and rock. 21 and over, no cover (drink purchase required), 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, no cover, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Dry Creek Station performs on Saturaday at Hopland Tap. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, February 25

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), times vary, Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Dry Creek Station – Popular Sonoma County cover band Dry Creek Station performs country-inspired top 40 and classics from various genres. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 1 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 US-101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, free, 3-6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits. All About Sally – Mendocino Coast musicians David Alden, Jacob Aranda, Sally Graney, and Jessie Lee Van Sant perform American roots music. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Chad Bushnell – Country musician Chad Bushnell performs at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church’s 52 annual Mardi Gras fundraiser. Tickets include dinner, an auction, no-host bar, and music. 21 and over, $75, 5:30 p.m., Carl Purdy Hall, Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah. Tickets on sale here. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com. Earl Oliver – Local musician Earl Oliver performs “hot blues, cool jazz, and bawdy love songs.” All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Danny Barca – Singer-songwriter Danny Barca performs alongside saxophone player Bob Aranguren. All ages, 7-9 p.m., The Well Spiritual Center, 45004 Albion St. #8, Mendocino, (707) 964-1458. Alex De Grassi – Grammy-nominated finger-picking guitarist Alex de Grassi performs a rare solo concert to benefit the Mendocino College Coast Field Station. All ages, $30 in advance/$40 at the door, 7-9 p.m., the Little Theater at Mendocino College, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah. Tickets on sale here. Rocio – Singer Rocio, the self-proclaimed “Dame of Cumbia,” performs an evening of Mexican Cumbia music. Alex Díaz and Erupción Oaxaqueña also perform. 21 and over, $30, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700. Buy tickets here. Grupo XMG – Cumbia band Grupo XMG performs. All ages, $15, 9 p.m., the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778. Tickets on sale here.

William Scott Forbes performs every Sunday at the Peg House in Leggett. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, February 26

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), times vary, Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com. William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, no cover, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 3 p.m., The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com. Paka G and JahSun – Paka G and JahSun perform reggae music. All ages, donation, 3-6 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org. Jimmy Boy Thompson – Singer-songwriter Jimmy Boy Thompson performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com. Kevin Burke – Legendary Irish fiddler Kevin Burke performs a solo concert of Celtic classics. All ages, $30, 7 p.m., Abalone Hall at Little River Inn, 7901 N. Highway One, Little River. Tickets on sale here. Submit your upcoming music events by Friday for the Mendocino Setlist to [email protected].