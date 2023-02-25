Storms recede and highways reopen in Mendocino County, but power outages ongoing: update for Feb. 25

MENDOCINO Co., 2/25/23 — After yesterday’s snow storm, a number of roads have reopened in Mendocino County, including U.S. Highway 101, which is now closed only Piercy and the junction with State Route 1 near Leggett; SR 1 is closed from that junction until 3 miles north of Rockport. SR 128 is closed south of Boonville to east of Yorkville, and 175 is closed from Natomis Road to the junction with SR 29 in Lake County. Some roads are likely to reopen today, and you can check your route on the Caltrans map here.
Several United States Post Offices remain closed due to the storm impacts, specifically Covelo, Leggett, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley and Yorkville. Closure updates can be found here.
While some power outages have been repaired, there have been a number of new outages, including over 600 PG&E customers in the Covelo area, and more than 1000 additional customers without power at outages around inland Mendocino County, including in the Laytonville area, Pine Mountain, near Boonville, and in Hopland. For some outages, PG&E is currently estimating that power will be restored on Sunday, Feb. 26. There are also significant outages in Lake County and around the region. You can see the PG&E outage map here.
The National Weather Service in Eureka (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday, Feb. 26 beginning at 1 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m., and a winter storm watch beginning Sunday and lasting until Tuesday. Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. This storm is expected to bring additional snow accumulation above 1500 feet, and may impact travel. You can see the full NWS set of predictions and the forecast for your microclimate here. Today, will be sunny, so enjoy it while you can!
Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:
- Our guide for winter weather emergency and preparedness info — we recommend you bookmark this
- Check your specific forecast at this link along with the National Weather Service advisories and warnings, as well as their Facebook page and their Twitter page
- Check the CalTrans QuickMap for current road closures or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD
- Check for current accidents at the CHP traffic update page
- Caltrans traffic cameras can be seen here, and here are the PG&E cameras
- You can also check out the Weather Underground to look for weather stations in your area
- Check the PG&E current outage map to find or report power outages
- NWS has flood stage predictions here; and you can find USGS current streamflow information here
- NWS is seeking snowfall reports, and you can submit them to this website.
- We recommend meteorologist Daniel Swain’s Weather West Blog as a good place to find more in-depth current weather analysis