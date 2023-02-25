Storms recede and highways reopen in Mendocino County, but power outages ongoing: update for Feb. 25

MENDOCINO Co., 2/25/23 — After yesterday’s snow storm, a number of roads have reopened in Mendocino County, including U.S. Highway 101, which is now closed only Piercy and the junction with State Route 1 near Leggett; SR 1 is closed from that junction until 3 miles north of Rockport. SR 128 is closed south of Boonville to east of Yorkville, and 175 is closed from Natomis Road to the junction with SR 29 in Lake County. Some roads are likely to reopen today, and you can check your route on the Caltrans map here.

Several United States Post Offices remain closed due to the storm impacts, specifically Covelo, Leggett, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley and Yorkville. Closure updates can be found here.

While some power outages have been repaired, there have been a number of new outages, including over 600 PG&E customers in the Covelo area, and more than 1000 additional customers without power at outages around inland Mendocino County, including in the Laytonville area, Pine Mountain, near Boonville, and in Hopland. For some outages, PG&E is currently estimating that power will be restored on Sunday, Feb. 26. There are also significant outages in Lake County and around the region. You can see the PG&E outage map here.

Advertisements

The National Weather Service in Eureka (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday, Feb. 26 beginning at 1 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m., and a winter storm watch beginning Sunday and lasting until Tuesday. Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. This storm is expected to bring additional snow accumulation above 1500 feet, and may impact travel. You can see the full NWS set of predictions and the forecast for your microclimate here. Today, will be sunny, so enjoy it while you can!

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: