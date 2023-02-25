Mendocino County CalFresh recipients impacted by winter storms may be eligible for replacement funds

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 2/25/23 — Residents of Mendocino County who receive CalFresh benefits and have been impacted by recent natural disasters, including the recent winter storms and power outages that followed, may be eligible for benefits replacements.

Anyone seeking replacement funds must submit an affidavit within ten days of when the food was destroyed — see the details below.

Here is the press release from Mendocino County:

Households that have experienced a loss of food purchased with CalFresh dollars due to natural disasters such as the extended power outages may be able to get replacement CalFresh funds. Social Services offices can issue replacement benefits on an individual basis to participating CalFresh households, upon request. Replacement benefits can provide up to a maximum of one month’s allotment. Households that have experienced a loss of food purchased with CalFresh benefits that are seeking replacement of CalFresh funds must submit a signed Replacement Affidavit or Supplemental Affidavit/Authorization (CF 303) (ca.gov) attesting to the household’s loss, within 10 days of the date the food was destroyed. This affidavit can be accepted in person, by mail, by telephone, or electronically through the portal located at BenefitsCal.com. For more information please call (707) 463-7700 or (707) 962-1000.