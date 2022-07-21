Adventist hosts free back-to-school fair and sports physicals in Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, CA, 7/21/22 — For the first time, Adventist Health is bringing its popular free sports physicals and back to school fair to the coast on Saturday, July 30. The event will include free backpacks and school supplies and information about local resources for children and youth.

Here’s the announcement from Adventist Health:

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast will be hosting a free Sports Physicals and Back-to-School Fair for school-age children on Saturday, July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the hospital. The event will include free physicals for youth athletes as well as backpacks and other school supplies for students.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide these much-needed services to the parents and the children in our community,” said Judy Leach, Administrator, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast. “Our inland hospitals have been offering this much-needed community service for many years, and we’re excited to bring this program to the families we serve in the coastal communities.”

A sports physical is required by California schools before a child can join in any school sports and is aimed at identifying problems that might pose a health hazard — such as a hernia, untreated asthma, an undiagnosed heart condition or concussion injury. While sports physicals meet all the requirements for participation in sports, they are not intended to replace annual, comprehensive physical exams. Annual exams are recommended for all children to ensure overall health.

“It’s very exciting to be able to coordinate a welcoming event that supports the needs of the young athletes and school children in our community” said Dr. Zoe Berna, medical director at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Medical Offices.

Parental consent will be needed for youth athletes to receive a physical, and forms will be available at the event. Since the cost of preparing for the start of the school year is often burdensome for families, AHMC will also give away backpacks and school supplies, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Back-to-School Fair will also include booths from partner organizations, such as the Mendocino Coast Children’s Fund, to create awareness about resources available for local families.

“As a father of two, I know the cost of preparing for back to school can add up. We want to make sure we’re doing what we can to help our parents, and help children be ready to learn and have a great school year,” shared Judson Howe, president of Adventist Health North Coast Network. “We certainly don’t want the cost of a sports physical to be a barrier to anyone who desires an active lifestyle by playing sports.”