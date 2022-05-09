Mendocino County ballots are in the mail Monday, and candidates forums are happening this month

MENDOCINO Co., 5/8/22 — The California primary election is June 7, and Mendocino County’s voter booklets and sample ballots went out this week, with Mendocino County ballots going out in the post on Monday, May 9. There are two supervisors seats and the Superintendent of Schools position being contested this election, and a number of candidates forums are planned beginning May 9 to help you learn more about the candidates to decide who you want in office.

In these three races, there are only two candidates competing for each seat, and so if one of them wins a majority of the vote in the June primary election, there will not be another election in November for these seats. In District 5, incumbent Ted Williams is being challenged by John Redding, and in District 3, incumbent John Haschak is being challenged by Clay Romero. The incumbent superintendent Michelle Hutchins is facing a challenge from Nicole Glentzer (read more here).

What questions do you have for the candidates? We want to hear from you — please take our very quick survey here. The last day to register to vote in this election is May 23, 2022, and more information about how to confirm your voter registration and make sure you have a ballot is included below.

Advertisements

The first planned candidates forum will take place on May 9 in the Ukiah City Council chambers, beginning at 6 p.m. sponsored by The Mendocino Voice, the Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC); the American Association of University Women (AAUW); and The Ukiah Daily

Journal. The event will be moderated by Wendy DeWitt and include candidates for District 5 Supervisor, Superintendent of Schools; audience members can submit questions and the event will be livestreamed and recorded.

Additional forums are happening on Sunday, May 15 in Willits from 2:30 – 5 p.m. at the Little Lake Grange and Monday, May 16 in Redwood Valley at the Redwood Valley Grange.

Advertisements

Here’s the information on the ballots from the county registrar:

Mail Ballots (aka Vote By Mail or Absentee Ballots) will be mailed to all active registered voters in Mendocino County, Monday, MAY 9, 2022 and will be available in the County Clerk’s Office, for the STATEWIDE PRIMARY Election, to be held on JUNE 7, 2022, according to Katrina Bartolomie, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder. The County Clerk’s Office is located in Room 1020 of the County Administration Building located at 501 Low Gap Road, Ukiah. The normal delivery is five to seven days, if you do not receive your ballot within one week, please call our office at (707) 234-6819 for a replacement ballot. If you have moved since the last election, please re-register at https://registertovote.ca.gov/ Sample Ballots (local voter information booklets) were mailed by our vendor and should be arriving in your homes within the next few days, if you do not receive your Sample Ballot by the end of the week, please call our office so we can send you one. Voters in Mendocino County have began receiving their State Voter Information Guides (VIG) that include information on the statewide candidates. If you would like to view the VIG online, please visit: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/ Katrina Bartolomie would like to remind voters who wish to vote in the JUNE 7, 2022 election, that THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE IS MAY 23, 2022 to receive a regular ballot in the mail. Please call our office for a Voter Registration card or go to: https://registertovote.ca.gov/ to register to vote online. For additional information please contact the Election / County Clerk’s Office by calling 707 234-6819. Press release from Mendocino County

See our previous elections coverage: