Help celebrate Willits resident Edie Ceccarelli’s 114th birthday with a parade on Feb. 5

WILLITS, 1/26/22 — Edie Ceccarelli’s birthday has been a big community celebration in Willits for many years, as not many Mendocino County residents live a full century, much less to 114-years-old, which is the birthday Edie will be celebrating this year. Born in Willits in 1908, Ceccarelli is believed to be the second oldest person alive in California and the oldest one born in the state, and is one of very few known supercentenarians across the world.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, friends, family, and residents would gather at the Harrah Senior Center for a party and some cake, but to ensure public safety, Edie’s birthday celebration will take the form of a community parade on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to drive by in a vehicle with birthday decorations to help celebrate (directions included in the flyer below). Last year’s event was filmed by Avenues to Wellness (see below), and will be recorded again this year for those that can’t make it in person.

Edie Ceccarelli’s 113th birthday parade in 2021, video by Avenues to Health.

Flyer for the birthday parade event on February 5, 2022