WILLITS, 2/2/20 — Willits’ own beloved supercentenarian, Edie Recagno Keenan Ceccarelli, is turning a 112 years old this Wednesday, and as has been the practice for the last number of years, she will be celebrating with the town at the Willits Senior Center. This year, however, her relatives are also hoping to shower her with birthday cards, and are encouraging anyone who wants to help Edie celebrate to send her a card.

A supercentenarian is someone who has become not just a centenarian of 100 years, but turned 110, an age only one in 1,000 centenarians reach. Edie’s birthday has been cause for celebration in Willits for many years, but let’s help send her birthday cards from around the county — or even farther! For those who want to send a birthday greeting, the mailing address is 414 Grove St, Willits, CA 95490. For those that can attend the 112th birthday party, it is a no-host luncheon at the Willits Senior Center at 11:30 a.m.

Help Edie celebrate 112 years this month!

