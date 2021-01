WILLITS, 1/29/21 — Every year in Willits, a huge party turns out to celebrate Edie Ceccarelli’s birthday, which this year will mark 113 turns around the sun for the Mendocino County elder. Since the pandemic prevents a large gathering at the Senior Center as in recent years, this February 5 there will be a drive-by parade.

People are welcomed to join the socially distanced event to show their love for the supercentenarian.