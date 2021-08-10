New COVID-19 death announced by Mendocino County Monday evening brings death toll to 54 (updated 7pm)

Update 7pm: In the last hour, Mendocino County Public Health posted a new data card, after previously posting a differing data on the county’s website earlier in the day. The updated number is an additional 132 cases of COVID-19 reported since August 5, bringing the total to 5,024. There are 18 people in the hospital, 10 of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Currently, there are 118 people in quarantine. We have requested clarification from the county regarding the change in the data posted today and will update when more information is available.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/9/21 — A 77-year-old Fort Bragg woman has died from COVID-19, according to a press release from Mendocino County Public Health Monday evening, bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 54 countywide. This is the fourth death reported in less than two weeks and the second death of a fully vaccinated person. “The individual in question was fully vaccinated but had multiple underlying comorbidities,” the press release reads.

There were 44 new cases reported over the weekend bringing the total number of cases to 4,936 as of this week. Thirteen people are in the hospital, seven of which are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In response to the recent surge in positive cases, Mendocino County Public Health has issued a new masking order that will go into effect on August 10 — you can read more of the details about the order and the current surge in our previous coverage.

Read the press release here:

For testing and vaccination information in Mendocino County:

COVID TESTING & VACCINE INFO: For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit their website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/vacunas-covid-19