Camp Noyo says City of Fort Bragg press release incorrect, misleading, dam didn’t cause Noyo River to drop

FORT BRAGG, 7/15/21 — Earlier in the week in a city-issued press release, the city of Fort Bragg blamed Camp Noyo for low water levels on the Noyo River. Today, Camp Noyo responded with a press release saying the city statements are misleading and incorrect and that the dam is not responsible for the decline in river flows.

Read the press release below:

The following response is to unfounded allegations by the City of Fort Bragg that current low flows in the Noyo River are a result of the permitted seasonal impound at Camp Noyo.

On July 13th, 2021 The City of Fort Bragg published a news release in which they claimed that the historically low stream flows in the Noyo River are the result of the seasonal dam at Camp Noyo. These statements are misleading and factually incorrect.

Camp Noyo has a permit with The California Department Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) to install a seasonal dam between June 15th and September 15th. The dam has been in continual operation every summer since 1951 providing water activities for youth groups and private campers. Camp Noyo’s agreement with CDFW restricts the amount of stream flow that can be diverted to fill the impound during the summer months. Due to low flows in the river this year, the diversion of water into the impound was carefully monitored and controlled to avoid dramatic fluctuations in downstream flow. The impounded area took 20 days to fill. The filling of the impound began on June 15th and became full on July 5th. In previous years, with normal rainfall and stream flows, the impound can fill in as little as 5 days. Since July 5th, all water entering the impound area at Camp Noyo has flowed through the impound and has had no effect on downstream flows. Current flows recorded at the USGS gauge downstream of Camp Noyo are reflective of a historical drought and are not impacted by the water impounded at Camp Noyo.

Brian Hemphill, a Managing Member of Camp Noyo has been in contact with both the Mayor and City Manager for the City of Fort Bragg and they have all committed to working collaboratively with the appropriate regulatory agencies to see how the stored water at Camp Noyo can best benefit Fort Bragg and surrounding communities.

Brian Hemphill, managing member of Camp Noyo