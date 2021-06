MENDOCINO Co., 6/6/21 — A small roadside fire broke out just north of the Lake Mendocino exit to U.S. Route 101 in Calpella, at around 2 p.m. The fire sparked on the northbound shoulder, and was very quickly put out by the Redwood Valley Fire Department, though not before a small car accident also occurred in the immediate area, likely as a result of the fire creating a distraction.

