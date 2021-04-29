Mendocino Co. enters yellow tier — some events allowed — capacities higher with vaccine

To sign up for vaccination check out the state’s website at myturn.ca.gov.

WILLITS, 4/28/21 — The state of California has official dropped Mendocino County to the “yellow tier” of COVID restrictions, loosening the restrictions on a great many venues and public gatherings.

Perhaps most notable in the new order is the state’s new policy of incentivizing vaccination by offering higher allowed occupancy to venues and gatherings where all attendees are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID in the past three days. This is true for restaurants (50% generally, but 75% with a fully vaxed cliental), movie theaters (also 50% and 75% with fully vaccinated movie gowers), public events, private events and even at bars.

This is in keeping with the state’s policy of trying to incentivize people who may be reluctant to get vaccinated, to see some advantage in getting the vaccine. The county and local health providers continue an ambitious vaccination program. It’s now easier than at perhaps any point to get a vaccine, and appointments and more info are easily accessed through the state’s myturn.ca.gov website.

The details of the specific openings and relaxations are in the press release below.

Ukiah, California: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Mendocino County Moves into the State’s Yellow Tier

Mendocino County Public Health was alerted by the State of California Department of Public Health (CDPH) that our county has officially entered the Minimal (yellow) Tier. Moving from the Moderate (orange) tier to the Minimal (yellow) tier and lowest risk category allows most indoor operations to resume in Mendocino County, effective April 28, 2020.

While the decrease in COVID-19 cases in Mendocino County is welcome news, the Health Officer cautions there is a continued need to control this pandemic. The emergence of more viral variants here in California and increased transmission in other states could set us backwards if we do not continue to wear our masks in public settings and private gatherings. While certain events and gatherings can now reopen or expand capacity, it is important to continue to gather outdoors or in well ventilated areas, whenever possible.

In alignment with the Minimal (Yellow) Tier, the following industries are now expanded in Mendocino County:

∙ Places of worship and cultural ceremonies (such as wedding or funeral ceremonies) may continue to be open indoors with indoor services recommended to operate at 50% capacity;

∙ Attendance to outdoor seated live events (e.g., racetracks) and entertainment with audiences (in-state visitors only) is permitted with advanced reservations required and limited to 67% capacity, in-seat concessions only among other specific restrictions, See https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-live-performances–en.pdf

∙ Attendance to Indoor Seated Live Events and Performances guidance https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-live-performances-indoor–en.pdf allows audiences (in-state visitors only) at 25% capacity or 300 people in venues serving up to 1500 (or 50% if all guests show recent negative test or full vaccination), with weekly worker testing, digital advanced purchase tickets only, pre-designated eating area 6 feet social distancing (no eating/drinking allowed in seats), among other restrictions;

∙ Private Gatherings guidance (for informal social gatherings) allows a maximum of 100 people outdoors with indoor gatherings strongly discouraged but allowed (up to 50 people or 50% capacity whichever is fewer) with modifications (no food/drink except when following certain standards)

∙ Private Events guidance (for meetings/wedding receptions/conferences), allows a maximum of 200 people outdoors (increased capacity to 400 with proof of recent negative test within three days/ or full vaccination) and indoors (only if all guests up to a maximum of 200 have proof of recent negative test within three days or full vaccination), and requiring certain mitigation measures including purchased tickets/defined guest list, seating chart/assigned seating, no intermingling of multiple private events;

∙ Restaurants can open indoors with 50% maximum capacity, increased to 75% if all guests show proof of recent negative test or full vaccination;

∙ Bars (where no meals are provided) can open indoors with modifications, with 25% maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of recent negative test or full vaccination;

∙ Wineries/Breweries/Distilleries (where no meals are provided) can open indoors and outdoors with modifications (maximum capacity 50% or 200 people whichever is fewer; increased to 75% capacity if all guests show proof of recent negative test or full vaccination)

∙ Movie Theaters can open with 50% maximum capacity increased to 75% if all guests show proof of recent negative test or full vaccination;

∙ Family Entertainment Centers (e.g., bowling alleys, bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag, and arcades) may open indoors with 50% maximum capacity (75% capacity of all guests have proof of recent negative test or full vaccination) and mandatory masking, and food/beverage restricted to designated areas separate from activity areas;

∙ Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums may be open without capacity restrictions;

∙ Gyms, Fitness centers, and Yoga and dance studios can open indoors with 50% maximum capacity, increased to 75% if all guests show proof of recent negative test or full vaccination (Indoor pools, hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms may also reopen)

∙ Fairs may open with a maximum of 35% capacity. With mandatory face coverings indoor and outdoor and must also follow the Amusement Parks and Theme Parks Guidance (https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-amusement-theme-parks–en.pdf), which includes employer to develop COVID-19 testing program for weekly optional testing, in addition to following the guidance applicable to the various operational aspects and service offerings available (e.g., Bars, Wineries, Retail, Family Entertainment Centers, interactive exhibits (Zoos and Museums), and Outdoor Seated Live Events and Performances, etc.;

∙ Satellite wagering sites can open indoors with maximum 50% capacity;

∙ Swap meets can open with modifications (reduced capacity food courts to follow restaurant guidance);

∙ Higher education can open indoors with lectures/student gatherings limited to 50% capacity (labs and studio arts may open at regular capacity);

∙ Youth and adult recreational sports may now also allow some moderate and high-contact sports (see list https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/#youthsports-guidance);

∙ The recommendations also link to an addendum providing further industry and venue guidance increasing capacity limits in venues for those with either full vaccination or confirmed negative test results. New COVID-19 Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People (https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID

19/Guidance-for-the-Prevention-of-COVID-19-Transmission-for-Gatherings-November 2020.aspx) guides how fully vaccinated people can spend time with others (but does not apply to workplaces which must follow Cal/OSHA standards, if applicable).

“Our high vaccination rates and attention to wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and limiting indoor activities have all contributed to Mendocino County moving to this yellow tier. The least restrictive tier! We as a community have come together to accomplish this goal.

As we move towards the June 15th date established by the Governor’s Office, we do need to improve our testing (even after vaccinations) to guard against a surge of variants. But if we keep this up we can move back to living normally.”

Dr. Coren