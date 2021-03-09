HREC announces “NorCal Climate Futures,” a series of community conversations starting March 25

MENDOCINO Co., 3/8/21 — This winter, Northern California has seen significantly below average rainfall and snowpack, and as Cal Fire prepares for the potential of another intense wildfire season, communities across the North Coast are struggling to determine how to best prepare for the “new normal” precipitated by climate change, and what solutions might work to build community resiliency.

At the University of California Hopland Research and Extension Center (HREC), researchers have long been examining how the environment has been changing with the climate, best practices for land management after wildfires, changes to water resources, and more, and are launching of series of free online community conversations about climate change in Northern California starting on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

The community conversation series, called “NorCal Climate Futures,” will include time for Q&A with the public, and cover topics including forest health and climate preparedness, land recovery after wildfire, carbon farming, water resources, and more.

Here’s the announcement from HREC with details about how to sign up for the events; you can visit the March 25 event’s Facebook page here: