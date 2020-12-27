Man charged with murder in Christmas Eve vehicle chase & crash

MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/20 — In the early morning of Christmas Eve a vehicle crash occurred in Caspar, in which a pick-up struck a motorcyclist resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. Now Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives and California Highway Patrol investigators have decided that the crash was an intentional ramming of the motorcyclist by the driver of a Chevrolet, Shayne Tyler Wrede, 35 of Fort Bragg. Wrede has been charged with murder and is being held in Mendocino County Jail in lieu of $500,000 in bail.

The motorcyclist, Mark Jason Hutchinson, 48 of Willits, died at the scene from his injuries.

According to records from the MCSO this would be the fourteen homicide this year in Mendocino County, a significant jump from eight last year.

Wrede claimed that he had been shot at by Hutchinson, and Fort Bragg Police Department confirmed evidence for a shooting. After the shooting, Wrede gave chase in his pickup and Hutchinson fled on a motorcycle. They sped through Fort Bragg and south into Caspar where investigators claim that Wrede rammed Hutchinson, killing him.

Here is the press release from the MCSO: