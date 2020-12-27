Man charged with murder in Christmas Eve vehicle chase & crash

MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/20 — In the early morning of Christmas Eve a vehicle crash occurred in Caspar, in which a pick-up struck a motorcyclist resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. Now Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives and California Highway Patrol investigators have decided that the crash was an intentional ramming of the motorcyclist by the driver of a Chevrolet, Shayne Tyler Wrede, 35 of Fort Bragg. Wrede has been charged with murder and is being held in Mendocino County Jail in lieu of $500,000 in bail.
The motorcyclist, Mark Jason Hutchinson, 48 of Willits, died at the scene from his injuries.
According to records from the MCSO this would be the fourteen homicide this year in Mendocino County, a significant jump from eight last year.
Wrede claimed that he had been shot at by Hutchinson, and Fort Bragg Police Department confirmed evidence for a shooting. After the shooting, Wrede gave chase in his pickup and Hutchinson fled on a motorcycle. They sped through Fort Bragg and south into Caspar where investigators claim that Wrede rammed Hutchinson, killing him.
Here is the press release from the MCSO:
DATE: “December 26, 2020”
Incident Number:
2020-31240
Crime/Incident:
187 PC (Murder)
3455 PC (Violation of PRCS – Post Release Community Supervision)
Location:
1500 block of Caspar Road in Caspar, CA
Date of Incident:
12-23-2020
Time:
5:45 AM
Victim(s):
Mark Jason Hutchinson (48 year-old male from Willits, CA)
Suspect(s):
Shayne Tyler Wrede (35 year-old male from Fort Bragg, CA)
Written By:
Detective Sergeant Luis Espinoza
Synopsis:
On 12-24-2020 shortly after 5:40 AM, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) were dispatched to a reported traffic collision causing injury in the 15000 block of Caspar Road near the Pacifica Drive intersection in Caspar, California.
Upon arrival the initial CHP officer discovered the traffic collision involved a 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck being driven by Shayne Wrede.
Additionally, a 1994 Honda 650 motorcycle was present in the roadway. Through this investigation it was determined the motorcycle was being operated by Mark Hutchinson.
Preliminary information identified Hutchinson as succumbing to his injuries related to the traffic collision.
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy’s were dispatched to the reported coroner’s case. While responding, it was learned Wrede (who was identified also being on County Parole) reported being the victim of a shooting earlier that morning prior to the traffic collision.
Fort Bragg Police Department Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on South Street (Fort Bragg, California) where evidence was located that was consistent with a shooting.
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Detectives were summoned and were assisted by an Investigator with the CHP Northern Division Investigative Unit.
Initial information revealed that following the shooting, both Hutchinson and Wrede were involved in an approximate 4.5 mile vehicle chase.
Their vehicles reached speeds of at least 90 MPH through the city of Fort Bragg and the unincorporated southern portion of Fort Bragg before continuing south onto Caspar Road where the subsequent traffic collision occurred resulting in Hutchinson’s death.
Investigators with CHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) stationed in Redding (California) were requested to respond and assist in determining the circumstances related to the traffic collision.
Following their scene investigation, speaking with eye witnesses and reviewing surveillance video associated with the shooting/vehicle chase, Sheriff’s Detectives developed probable cause to believe Wrede intentionally caused the traffic collision by striking Hutchinson’s motorcycle with his 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck at a high rate of speed while on Caspar Road.
Wrede was arrested for 187 PC (Murder) and Violation of Post Release Community Supervision (3455 PC).
Wrede was subsequently booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $500,000.00 bail.
Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to follow-up on information and are asking for the public’s help.
Sheriff’s Detectives are requesting anyone with information related to a shooting incident on South Street in Fort Bragg and the vehicle chase involving a motorcycle and dark colored pick-up truck or the reported traffic collision on Caspar Road to call the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 707-234-2100.
Specifically, any residences or businesses with surveillance video facing US Highway 1 between Walnut Street (Safeway) continuing south to Caspar Road are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
The time frame requested is from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM on 12-24-2020.
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following public safety agencies for their assistance during this investigation:
California Department of Fish and Wildlife
California Highway Patrol Investigator – Northern Division Investigative Unit
Fort Bragg Police Department
Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office
CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team
Approved by:
Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184