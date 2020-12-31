Emergency winter homeless shelter opens in Fort Bragg Jan. 1

MENDOCINO Co., 12/31/20 — The temporary winter shelter planned for Fort Bragg will officially be open for houseless residents beginning on January 1. People seeking shelter will be required to go through a screening and assessment to receive approval prior to staying at the shelter.

Screening began on December 28, and will take place between 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., and then 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., at 101 North Franklin Street in Fort Bragg, and masks are required.

More information is available at 707.961.0172.

Our previous coverage of the the development of this year’s emergency winter shelter can be found here.