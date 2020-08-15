Red flag warning begins tonight in Mendo, inland portions of North Coast

WILLITS, 8/15/20 — A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, for inland Mendocino County, as well as most of inland Northern California west of the Sierras. The warning, which indicates that the NWS is predicting severe weather that is conducsive to the starting and quick spread of wildfire, goes into effect for Mendo, tonight at 11 p.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. Sunday.

Compounding the extremely high heat and relatively low humidity is the fact that isolated thunderstorms are possible, and bringing with them the possibility of dry lightening. People are encouraged to exercise caution because under these conditions a small spark can lead to massive wildfires — as we are all aware.

We are going to see the chance for isolated thunderstorms with little to no rainfall starting tonight and continuing into tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning has been issued because of this. Fire preparedness tips can found at: https://t.co/4PbDmtOuXj #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KVhV2scsgf — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 15, 2020

Sonoma County was placed under a red flag warning earlier:

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning starting at 4 pm this afternoon for Monterey/San Benito and 11 pm elsewhere due to risk of dry lightning and new fire starts until 11 am.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/IPr6dQgVUC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 15, 2020

Read past coverage of this heatwave and the blackouts here: