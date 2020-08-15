Red flag warning begins tonight in Mendo, inland portions of North Coast

WILLITS, 8/15/20 — A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, for inland Mendocino County, as well as most of inland Northern California west of the Sierras. The warning, which indicates that the NWS is predicting severe weather that is conducsive to the starting and quick spread of wildfire, goes into effect for Mendo, tonight at 11 p.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. Sunday.
Compounding the extremely high heat and relatively low humidity is the fact that isolated thunderstorms are possible, and bringing with them the possibility of dry lightening. People are encouraged to exercise caution because under these conditions a small spark can lead to massive wildfires — as we are all aware.
Sonoma County was placed under a red flag warning earlier:
Read past coverage of this heatwave and the blackouts here: